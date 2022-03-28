Taylor Hawkins Made 9-Year-Old Drummer's Dream Come True DAYS Before His Sudden Death

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who sadly passed away on Friday, helped fulfill a little girl’s dream just days before his death.

On Tuesday, the band arrived in Asunción, Paraguay, for the Asunciónico Music Festival. Unfortunately, the show was canceled due to bad weather. That didn’t stop a bunch of fans from standing outside the rock star’s hotel in hopes of catching a glimpse of them. Included in that crowd was Emma Sofía, a 9-year-old musician who had been campaigning to play with the Foo Fighters for the prior few months. Determined to play for her idols, Emma set up her drum set outside the hotel — and it caught the attention of someone very special!

Taylor heard the noise and came out to watch the young fan play! Amazing! Taking to Instagram last week, the young girl reflected:

“It was two months of a lot of work, rehearsals, cover recordings and interviews to try to play with the @foofighters We tried EVERY means but we couldn’t so after much frustration, I took my drums to the hotel sidewalk and played until they heard me and @taylorhawkinsofficial came out So I was able to conquer my dream .”

The post continued:

“Words are not enough to thank all the people who accompanied me during this campaign and sent me the best energy from all over the world, you gave me the courage to do this!! THANK YOU! My daddy and my mommy told me that THIS IS HOW ROCK IS LIVED!”

In a video of the moment (below), Hawkins approaches the crowd surrounding Emma with a huge smile, excited to see what all the fuss is about. He then posed for a photo! Ch-ch-check it out!

Awesome!

Sadly, just three days later, it was announced that the 50-year-old died while in Bogota, Colombia. The band confirmed in a statement:

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

It remains unclear what his cause of death was. The Attorney General’s Office in Colombia shared the preliminary results of the urine toxicology test in a press release on Saturday, stating that there was a “presence of 10 different substances” in Taylor’s system at the time of death, including “THC (Marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids.”

Sofía returned to the ‘gram with an emotional post to pay tribute to the drummer after learning of his passing, writing alongside a black image:

“There are no words to describe what we feel. We are devastated to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins, our thoughts are with [his] loved ones and fans. We will remember him for his charisma and the beautiful gesture he had with Emma. Taylor gave us something to believe in. He was, is and always will be an inspiration. There goes our hero RIP TAYLOR HAWKINS Emma, ​​dad and mom.”

The Foo Fighters have since canceled the remaining dates of their South American tour as they all grieve. We’re sending our love to all Taylor’s friends, family, and fans in this tragic time. R.I.P.

[Image via Foo Fighters/60 Minutes Australia/YouTube & Emma Sofía/Instagram]