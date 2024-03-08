Taylor Swift Leaps Into Travis Kelce's Arms For Steamy Kiss After Show In Singapore!

Taylor Swift is clearly happy to have her boyfriend Travis Kelce back on the road with her!

The Kansas City Chiefs player traveled to Singapore on Thursday night to join his girlfriend for the final shows of her Eras Tour in Asia before she’ll go on a brief break from touring. And just as we’d expect, they couldn’t keep their hands off each other for long once they were together!

Fans caught the pop star literally running into her beau’s arms after her Friday concert ended. The football player, in a white shirt, was standing side-stage after the show when TayTay came rushing up to him and fell into his arms as lingering fans cheered them on. The couple then shared several steamy kisses before ducking behind a curtain and heading backstage with their arms around each other. Aw!

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

So cute!

Earlier in the night, the tight end was seen having a blast as he watched the concert from a VIP box with his friends Ross Travis and Harry Clark. In videos captured by nearby fans, Trav was seen bopping along to …Ready for It? and busting a move during Look At What You Made Me Do. Adorbz! See him grooving to the tunes (below)!

Travis and his friends during Ready for it ????#SingaporeTStheErasTour pic.twitter.com/G4g0CrjyHv — Tayvis Nation ???????????? (@tayvisnation) March 8, 2024

He’s always so supportive! Last month, the 34-year-old athlete found time to stop by an Australian show after celebrating his Super Bowl win. And now after an emotional week honoring his brother Jason Kelce‘s retirement, he’s back on the road. Nothing will keep him away from the Grammy winner for long! Wonder if they have any romantic vacation plans once the tour hiatus starts??

Reactions? Let us know (below)!

