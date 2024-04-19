Taylor Swift’s Pal Keleigh Sperry Shades Joe Alwyn After Listening To This TTPD Song!

Keleigh Sperry is over Joe Alwyn!

After the release of Taylor Swift‘s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, Miles Teller‘s wife showed love to her pal by listening the one very specific track!

Taking to her Instagram Story on Friday, Keleigh posted a screenshot of her listening to So Long, London — which is seemingly about the pop star’s breakup from the actor. It took the coveted track 5 placement on the record, known for being TayTay’s most gut-wrenching song on an album. And it is — the heartbreaking lyrics chronicle the bitter end of the long romance. And now Keleigh’s using it to say good riddance to her friend’s ex!

Shading the London Boy, the 31-year-old threw up a peace sign on the post of her listening to the tune. LOLz! Simple but so effective. Look!

Hah! You can hear the breakup track (below):

Reactions?! Share them (below)!

