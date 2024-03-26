Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Bahamas Trip -- All The Deets On Their $18k Per Night Stay!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spared no expense when it came to their super luxurious Bahamas trip!

The power couple went to Harbor Island for a few days last week to enjoy some fun in the sun! If you somehow missed the pics…

Taylor Swift shows off her incredibly toned physique in TINY yellow bikini as she shares passionate kiss with Travis Kelce during romantic Bahamas getaway https://t.co/tyi3i9UbmZ — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 25, 2024

When they weren’t packing on MAJOR PDA, they were nestled together in a super fancy vacation rental called the Rosalita House. In case that name sounds familiar, Kylie Jenner and her besties group chilled there back in 2020, so it’s already a celeb hotspot as well as a 5-star stay. But that don’t come cheap!

The Rosalita House is $18,000 per NIGHT, and features six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Guests are right along the beach in the city of Eleuthera, and can practically touch the aqua waters from the back patio of the home. The villa is an absolute perfect spot for people that want a private getaway — so it was an amazing choice for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his lady.

Related: The Latest Taylor & Travis Conspiracy Theory — Video Evidence?

The sprawling home features a private pool, blossoming gardens, and a fitness center, not to mention professional staff such as a chef, three butlers, three housekeepers, three garden and beach maintenance employees, and a security guard to make sure the entire stay goes as planned. The home is covered in the finest beach décor, while five bedrooms lay in the floor plan of the main home (the extra bedroom is out in the guest house). The master bedroom and the guest home suite even have their own private terraces for relaxing, while the other rooms have direct access to the gorgeous gardens!

The entire place is covered with lush, flowering plants, which provide a beautiful nature scene as well as LOTS of privacy. And in case you want to know about the main bedroom — the one where Tay and Trav probably stayed — it’s got a canopy bed, an outdoor shower, and TWO separate bathrooms, his and hers. Wow!

And don’t worry about boredom, either, because it all comes with a shuffleboard table, checkerboard, backgammon table, and pool bar, as well as a private boat and captain that can bring guests on excursions off the coast of the private pink sand beach.

Ch-ch-check out some pics of the home (below).

AH-Mazing!! So luxurious!

What do U think about their trip and amenities, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]