Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Romance Creates Surge In Baby Name Searches For 'Taylor' And 'Travis'!

Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began their whirlwind romance, they have inspired everything from Halloween couples costumes to now… baby names?!

According to TMZ on Friday, a representative for BabyNames.com, a source for searching for baby names and trends, revealed that there has been a surge of searches on the site for the names of “Taylor” and Travis” amid their relationship! The website claimed the two monikers have jumped from about 25 percent between November and December, and they believe it’s all because of the popularity of the lovebirds! Damn! Taylor-adjacent names even skyrocketed on the site — including “Romeo” and “Bonnie.” Swifties know the two names are featured in Love Story and Getaway Car, respectively.

Apparently, everyone should prepare to see a whole generation of babies named Taylor and Travis! LOLz! For those curious about the meaning of the names, don’t worry. We have some details! Taylor is considered an English gender-neutral name that means “one who tailors clothes.” Meanwhile, Travis is also an English name that means “from the crossing or Tollgate.” Inneresting!

Although others are searching for baby names inspired by Taylor and Travis, the couple seemingly aren’t at that stage in their relationship yet. However, they appear to be getting serious. There are even engagement rumors swirling around right now! A source for Us Weekly said the pop star and the 34-year-old football player “had plenty of really deep conversations about their future together” even though they’ve “only been dating for a few months,” adding:

“Taylor’s relationship with Travis is like nothing she’s ever experienced before. They got serious fairly quickly and she was proud to show off their relationship from the jump.”

Aww!!!

And their public relationship seems to have had a big influence so far, especially in the baby name department! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

