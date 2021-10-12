Florida Teacher Pregnant After Allegedly Having Sex With 15-Year-Old Student

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A Florida teacher accused of having sex with her 15-year-old former student has told police she’s expecting a child.

According to reports, Heiry Calvi (above) was arrested on Thursday, months after allegations of her inappropriate relationship with the young teen first were reported by students to a principal and a school resource officer. The 41-year-old was released from jail on Saturday after posting bond, but during the jail intake process, she had to reveal a bombshell to authorities: she’s pregnant.

A police report stated that Calvi had taught the unidentified student at John I. Smith K-8 Center, and the pair grew close last year when Calvi started tutoring the student at his home. After the student allegedly showed others a cellphone video of the two of them having sex, the allegations were reported to school officials, who immediately got authorities involved.

Doral police spokesperson Rey Valdes told WSVN that investigators searched the student’s cellphone and found “photographs that were certainly inappropriate, that indicate that there was in fact an inappropriate relationship.”

Alleged evidence included nude snaps of Calvi and the student, a WhatsApp message thread in which the two texted “I love you” to each other, photos of them together at locations outside school like Miami Beach, and an audio recording of the student advising another person to deny being privy to the relationship. Police also say they found evidence that Calvi let the student use her credit card.

An arrest report said the student claimed the sexual encounters were consensual, but, as Valdes previously told the Miami Herald:

“A child does not have the legal authority to give consent even though the child may say ‘this is OK.’ The responsibility is on the adult.”

Calvi has been charged with lewd and lascivious battery, electronic transmission harmful to minors, unlawful use of a communications device, child neglect, and offenses against students by authority figures.

She was also slapped with an additional charge of possession of a firearm on school property, as police recovered a handgun from her car when she was arrested. Um, WHUT?? To that, Calvi claimed the Glock 43 9mm belonged to her husband and is always kept in the vehicle.

Her husband carries a gun at all times, and she’s now possibly pregnant with someone else’s child? Oh man this just got so much scarier…

Following her arrest, Miami-Dade County Public Schools released the following statement:

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is disturbed by today’s arrest involving inappropriate employee behavior,. When the district was apprised of these allegations in March, the employee was immediately reassigned to a non-school site location. The district will begin employment termination proceedings and will ensure the individual is prevented from seeking future employment with this school system.”

Calvi has not yet entered a plea, and the father of her unborn child has not been revealed. Such a messy situation…

