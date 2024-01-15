Got A Tip?

Teddi Mellencamp Shows Off Huge Scar After Melanoma Successfully Removed In Surgery!

Teddi Mellencamp has some WONDERFUL news!

As we’ve been reporting, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been in the midst of a melanoma battle. After an unsuccessful immunotherapy treatment, the 42-year-old opted to get surgery — and it was intense! At the time, she described it as “they cut out the area of my shoulder and replaced it with a flap of skin from below on my back”. Which, at the time, she also pointed out was extremely painful, as you can imagine, though she added:

“But the pain and discomfort are all worth it.”

And that came to fruition on Friday when she revealed on Instagram that the operation was a success! While showing a photo of her healed scars, she wrote:

“I got the final report back from my oncologist. ‘Final report is all good. Some atypical areas, but no melanoma. We’ll have to keep a close watch on you, but all good now. I’ll want to see you in about 3 months. Sooner if you have any concerns.'”

AH-Mazing news!!

Reminding her followers to remember to get their own skin checkups, she said:

“I am forever grateful to my incredible doctors, nurses, family and friends. I absolutely will be diligent with my 3 month checkups. Please be the same with your skin checks. And, yes, I had to google what atypical meant. Don’t know why doctors have to use such big words

Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

We’re so glad to hear that Teddi is officially melanoma free! We continue to send love and healing her way!

[Image via Teddi Mellencamp/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]

Jan 15, 2024 15:07pm PDT

