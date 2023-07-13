Former Teen Mom 2 Star Nathan Griffith Arrested In Vegas After Allegedly Strangling 'A Family Member'

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Former Teen Mom 2 star Nathan Griffith has been arrested in Las Vegas after allegedly strangling a family member during some kind of late-night altercation in the Nevada city.

According to TMZ, the former MTV personality (pictured above, in a mugshot from back in February) was arrested by cops in Sin City and booked into the Clark County Jail late in the night on Wednesday. And while there’s not a ton of specific incident details to go on yet, the info that is slowly coming out is… not great.

Per that outlet, Vegas cops received a call at about 9:15 pm local time on Wednesday night. Officers responded to the home where the call originated and encountered Nathan. Per the report, he was “staying” there when an alleged disturbance occurred.

After “conducting an investigation,” cops put Jenelle Evans‘ ex in handcuffs and arrested him. Per law enforcement sources, the result of their investigation on scene was that Griffith allegedly committed some sort of “strangulation” crime “against a family member.”

Ugh…

He was transferred down to the aforementioned Clark County Jail that night. There, he was officially booked on a battery by strangulation charge, per the cops.

Sadly, this isn’t Griffith’s first run-in with the law. He’s been arrested before, including on charges of domestic violence and a prior domestic battery by strangulation just a few months ago — which led to that aforementioned mugshot (above).

He was most famous for his multi-year run on Teen Mom 2 alongside Jenelle. They starred on the show together from 2013 to 2015, had a child together, and even got engaged at one point, before they broke off their volatile relationship.

Jenelle has since moved on, and so too has Nathan. But clearly, there’s still plenty of tension and drama on his end in the present-day — enough to bring the cops out to deal with all this stuff in an official and unsettling capacity.

Whatever the situation is here, we can only hope that tensions have cooled and calmed. And whoever was allegedly strangled, or touched in any manner, we hope they are physically safe from any danger and emotionally recovering from the situation.

So scary…

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

