Teen Mom Star Tyler Baltierra Shows Off His 24-Pound Weight Loss!

Teen Mom star Tyler Baltierra is celebrating a milestone in his fitness journey!

The 30-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Thursday to share two shirtless pictures proudly showing off his body transformation over the past four months between the end of March and the beginning of August. He wrote in the caption:

“OFFICIALLY DONE with this cut & I managed to drop 24 POUNDS while maintaining the strength I built while I was gaining!”

Tyler noted that in the top image, he weighed nearly 203 pounds at the end of his bulking period in March. But now, the MTV personality is down to 179 pounds in the bottom pic. WOW! He went on to explain:

“I’m pretty happy with the results. It makes me even more pumped to see how the next cut goes after I’m done bulking again! I did decide to shift my goals a little & focus more on aesthetics/muscle building for this next bulk cycle, rather than strength building (like I was doing before). I still have a long way to go until I reach my ultimate goal, but I promised myself that I would post more about my fitness journey, because It helps keep me accountable & I get questions about it from you guys all the time lol”

Tyler, who is married to Catelynn Lowell, also took a moment to thank several people who helped him achieve his fitness goal. You can ch-ch-check out the transformation (below):

[Image via Tyler Baltierra/Instagram]