Teresa Giudice's Husband Luis Ruelas Sued For Hacking Computers To Get Dirt On His Ex -- See His Cryptic Response!

Teresa Giudice‘s husband is being sued for allegedly hacking into attorneys’ computers in a brutal campaign of “harassment and abuse” — all in pursuit of dirt on his ex. Whoa!!

Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas and longtime police detective-turned-private investigator Bo Dietl are named in a newly-filed lawsuit related to his ex-fiancée. Per Page Six late on Tuesday night, Ruelas and the 73-year-old Dietl are defendants in a suit alleging they hacked into a team of lawyers’ computers. There, they supposedly illegally gained access to sensitive information about one of the Real Housewives of New Jersey newcomer’s previous lovers. That lover is NOT named in suit, but plaintiff Kevin Johnson confirmed to the Daily Beast the person in question is Louie’s ex Vanessa Reiser.

Yes, that’s the same woman who said last June that Luis hired a P.I. to pose as a therapy client of hers and spy on her while low-key inquiring about a reconciliation after they had split previously! Shady!

This suit claims Ruelas and Dietl hacked into the computer systems of a group of NYC-based attorneys “with criminal, reckless, malicious, fraudulent intent devised to defraud” the lawyers while also attempting to “cover their own misdeeds” regarding prior private investigations Dietl performed on Ruelas’ behalf. The lawsuit, which was filed on Monday, claims Tre’s husband and the P.I. engaged in a campaign of “harassment and abuse” against Reiser while using “subterfuge, dissemination and other fraudulent pretext” to gain illegal access to the lawyers’ files on her and her prior legal cases. The suit straight up claims:

“[Ruelas and Dietl] took [files] both private and professional in masse from those computers illegally accessed by the same.”

The newly filed court docs claim Ruelas and Dietl violated the Federal Wiretap Act, the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, and the New Jersey Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act in their alleged pursuit of illicit dirt. Now, the lawyers are seeking unspecified damages over the issue.

It’s a wild accusation! It certainly isn’t a good look for the 48-year-old reality star!

But Louie’s side is already fighting back!! For one, a source spoke to Page Six about the suit and made the argument that attorney Johnson has already fumbled one major legal move on Reiser’s behalf. Back in October of last year, Reiser applied for a permanent restraining order against Tre’s husband. However, after Johnson testified on her behalf, the judge turned down the order — because the attorney was “found not to be credible”! Pointing to that move, the insider explained:

“The plaintiff previously testified under oath in court regarding his own conduct in this matter and was found to be not credible by the trial judge. The court also found that the plaintiff had a bizarre obsession with The Real Housewives of New Jersey. This is clearly an extension of that obsession. The court previously found that neither Bo Dietl or Luis Ruelas did anything wrong. This is beyond frivolous and will ultimately be dismissed by a court.”

And a source close to Dietl added even more:

“Bo can’t wait to see the evidence that this confused individual has to prove any of what he alleges. You have a better shot of seeing the Tooth Fairy, but won’t, because neither exists.”

Yikes!!

And on Tuesday, Ruelas himself seemed to speak out — cryptically, at least — about the lawsuit! Not even 24 hours after it was filed, he took to his Instagram Stories with this eye-catching motivational message:

“Be the energy you want to attract. Your vibe attracts your tribe.”

Hmmm…

As Perezcious readers may recall, this isn’t the first time Ruelas and Dietl have been tied to some shady allegations. Back during the Season 13 reunion of RHONJ, cast member Rachel Fuda‘s husband John accused Ruelas of hiring Dietl as part of a smear campaign against the Fudas! John claimed Ruelas and Dietl had looked into the Fuda fam’s past in a bid to make them and the rest of Tre’s enemies on the show — notably including Margaret Josephs and Tre’s estranged sister-in-law Melissa Gorga — look bad.

Both Ruelas and Dietl denied those accusations after they were lobbed publicly. And the retired NYPD detective later publicly said he had never been employed by Ruelas to conduct ANY investigations on RHONJ stars or their families. And yet the questions have remained — and all this is on top of a bunch of other legal troubles that have bubbled up for Tre’s spouse!

What do U make of this latest lawsuit, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

