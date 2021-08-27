Texas Parent Strips Nearly Naked During School Board Meeting About Masks -- But Wait Until You Hear WHY!

Stripping it down!

A fired-up Texas parent (not pictured above) exposed the naked truth of mask mandates at a school board meeting on Monday evening in Dripping Springs. The Independent School District’s board of trustees gathered to hear testimony from parents in the community over whether or not they should update their mask mandate, which currently enforces a “mask optional” rule.

Given the event took place in the Lone Star state, a ton of seemingly anti-maskers were in attendance fighting for their freedom, arguing the board was supposed to be an “educational” organization, not a “health department,” according to the San Marcos Record. But no one had a better argument than James Akers, who used a visual presentation to prove why some rules are important to follow!

After introducing himself, and sharing that he has four kids, one of whom is still at the high school, James complained:

“I do not like the government or any other entity, just ask my wife, telling me what to do. At work, they make me wear this jacket. I hate it.”

Referring to his current attire, Akers then threw off his jacket. Cause why wear something you hate, right? Well, he had more to groan about, adding:

“They make me wear this shirt and tie. I hate it.”

So off came the shirt and tie, leaving him in just an undershirt and pants while he continued:

“On the way over here, I ran three stop signs and four red lights. I almost killed somebody out there, but by God, they’re my roads too. So I have every right to drive as fast as I want to, make the turns that I want to.”

Ummm… we sure hope that’s not true! Either way, it was enough for him to peel off his undershirt to hoots and hollers from the crowd. LOLz! Things intensified as he announced he parked in the handicap spot in the school parking lot because he was dissatisfied with the other options, continuing:

“I got over here to the school today, and the parking lot was full, and I decided I was going to park wherever the hell I wanted to — which, in this case, happened to be a handicap [spot].”

Then he dropped his pants leaving him in nothing but a tight pair of boxers! As the audience got a little rowdy and the school board watched with shock, three police officers approached — y’know, just in case he was about to flash them all on a live-streamed event!

James then — with all eyes on him — made his point, insisting:

“It’s simple protocol, people. We follow certain rules for a very good reason.”

Yaaasss!! Such a smart way to grab everyone’s attention and make his case for wearing masks! Some rules really are important — unless you’re chill with people walking around naked 24/7! (Which we highly doubt a room full of parents is.)

Board President Barbara Stroud quickly instructed the parent to put his pants back on, oddly remarking on Akers’ preferred pastime, saying:

“Mr. Akers, I believe you’re a swimmer, but if you wouldn’t mind putting your pants back on for a comment, that would be greatly appreciated.”

Not sure what that has to do with anything, but the dad obliged. His message had clearly been received — and with some support from local authorities. An officer fist-pumped James on his way out!

Ch-ch-check out the iconic moment (below, at 26:28)!

We’ve seen a lot of anti-maskers do some wild AF things in their fight for freedom and control of their bodies, but we have to say, this mask supporter just blew them all away with this lesson.

Unfortunately, the public display didn’t help the school board come to a decision… yet, at least. The group had promised to decide whether or not they would be amending their current optional guidelines, but no update was given. Perhaps they were too flustered after getting an unexpected striptease!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Was this a good way to prove a point? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

