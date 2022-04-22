Thandiwe Newton Drops Enigmatic Message On IG After Leaving Marriage & Magic Mike!

Thandiwe Newton is trying to keep things positive on her Instagram feed amid some major personal drama!

The actress posted a message to fans on IG on Friday, just over one week after she left Magic Mike’s Last Dance and reports of a breakup with her husband Ol Parker made headlines — and this one is just as cryptic as her first! But, somewhat surprisingly, the upload was remarkably upbeat despite the widely reported chaos in her life!

As we reported, Thandiwe’s first social media post since her world got flipped upside down was a photo of a piece of lingerie embroidered with a lyric from Tupac Shakur‘s song Keep Ya Head Up. The edgy artwork by Zoe Buckman raised eyebrows for saying:

“I wonder why we take from our women/Why we rape our women, do we hate our women?”

This time, her message strikes a very different tone. In both her IG Story and on her feed, the Westworld star snapped a photo of a succulent, a smoking stick of sage, a hamsa, and a tube of lipstick sitting on a windowsill — all healing, all very California. She captioned her Story:

“Road Trip”

Hmm… Now that’s inneresting!! She also added:

“UBUNTU”

FYI, that means “humanity” or “I am because we are.” On her feed, she captioned a similar photo, adding the phrase:

“A New Day”

What does it all mean? Ch-ch-check out her posts before we go any further (below)!

Seems like she’s really just trying to move forward! …Or could she be headed off to rehab?

This mysterious post could mean SO much amid what’s been going on in her life lately!

As we’ve been reporting, the actress was dropped from the third installment of Magic Mike after reportedly getting into a knockdown, drag-out fight with Channing Tatum about Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap of all things. Warner Bros. then came out with a statement clarifying that she left the film to deal with family troubles — claims other sources backed up when they revealed that she is currently breaking up with her husband of 24 years (with whom she shares three children, Ripley, 21, Nico, 17, and Booker, 7).

Page Six even got word that Newton was acting “erratically” during filming and that she fired her UK agent Sally Long-Innes. (She still has her US agent Gaby Morgerman helping her out.) Following her actions as of late, the 49-year-old’s inner circle wants her to seek professional help, a source explained:

“Thandiwe’s team wants her to go to rehab for mental health support.”

They already have a spot for her at the luxury facility The Meadows in Arizona, too, but the Emmy winner has been hesitant to go because she was hoping to spend time with a 23-year-old rapper named Lonr. (above, inset)– the other piece of this puzzle!

Perhaps this road trip is the best of both worlds? Some quality time with the musician before she checks in for some help? Or maybe it’s just a fun getaway to clear her head? Either way, it’s interesting to see that she’s trying to rise above the negativity and clear the bad energies away — literally! Thoughts?

