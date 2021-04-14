Chris Harrison, Bachelor Producers, & And Even Some Exes React To Colton Underwood Coming Out!

It can be a scary moment to come out to the world. But luckily for Colton Underwood, many people have stepped up and shown their support for him.

In case you missed it, the 29-year-old revealed to Robin Roberts in a pre-recorded interview on Wednesday that he is gay.

“This year’s been a lot for a lot of people and it’s probably made a lot of people look at themselves in the year and figure out who they are. I’ve ran from myself for a long time, I’ve hated myself for a long time. I’m gay.”

In true Bachelor fashion, the former lead opened up about how it had been a “journey” to get to this point. Underwood detailed how he struggled with self-harm and even contemplated suicide while coming to terms with his sexuality.

The reality star said that deciding to publicly come out has helped with such thoughts, before adding:

“I don’t feel that anymore … I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life. That means the world to me.”

As Bachelor fans may know, the TV personality first appeared on a 2018 season of The Bachelorette before taking the lead on Season 23 of The Bachelor. He became widely known as the “virgin Bachelor” by fans after confessing how he planned to remain abstinent until marriage due to his Catholic views. During his season, Underwood had chased after his top choice Cassie Randolph when she quit the show. The pair became a couple but didn’t get engaged in the end. However, the two broke up in May 2020. Following, Randolph obtained a restraining order against her ex due to allegations of stalking.

Shortly after his Good Morning America interview, Underwood received a ton of support on social media from several celebrities and Bachelor nation members. In response to the interview, the executive producers of The Bachelor franchise released a supportive statement:

“We are so inspired by Colton Underwood’s courage to embrace and pursue his authentic self. As firm believers in the power of love, we celebrate Colton’s journey in the LGBTQIA+ community every step of the way.”

Chris Harrison, the longtime host who has stepped away from the reality series for now, also spoke out on Underwood’s announcement on Instagram, sharing a photo of the pair and writing:

“Very proud of you today @coltonunderwood. Happy to see you stand up and openly live your truth. You have my love and support my friend.”

GLAAD also issued a statement, saying:

“Every LGBTQ person’s journey to discovering and accepting their authentic self is different, and Colton Underwood’s decision to share his truth with the public reminds us that there is no set timeline for coming out. Given the large and loyal fandom who know Colton from The Bachelor, his coming out and discussion of his faith will hopefully open eyes to the millions of out and proud LGBTQ people who are also people of faith.”

Former contestant Demi Burnett, who came out as queer in 2019, welcomed Underwood “to the community” on Twitter. Onyeka Ehie, who also competed for Colton’s heart on his season, tweeted:

“Happy for @colton for speaking his truth. We support you.”

As did fellow competitor, Nicole Lopez-Alvar:

The season 7 Bachelorette Ashley Hebert reposted a quote from Colton’s sit-down on her Instagram Story, writing:

“There is nothing more freeing than living a life that is true to who you are. So happy for you @coltonunderwood.”

As we mentioned before, celebs outside of the franchise have also shown their love for Underwood. Andy Cohen commented:

“You’re free now, @colton. A toaster is on its way. Great interview @RobinRoberts”

Meghan McCain expressed how she is:

“Sending @colton love, light, support and deep respect. It is real bravery to live your truth in this world. Thank you for being so open and courageous with your journey.”

Dan Levy mentioned how it can be “a terrifying, uncomfortable, and traumatizing experience because we still live in a world where we are made to fear the consequences of living freely.” The Schitt’s Creek actor then added:

“So happy for @colton Underwood. His courage will undoubtably [sic] save lives today.”

Ch-ch-check out some more reactions (below):

I’m happy for @colton. If you’re gay, be gay! I’ve been gay forever & I love it! https://t.co/vuDWy7HVap — billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 14, 2021

All the best to you @colton .. life gets better standing in your truth!!! https://t.co/taLAiQVKMN — Loni Love (@LoniLove) April 14, 2021

I commend you @colton for speaking your truth. In the world we live in today, show kindness it’s free ???????????? — Tahzjuan Hawkins (@TahzjuanHawkins) April 14, 2021

Man, shoutout to @colton. Go get your joy in this world. https://t.co/PhyK91P5Dz — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) April 14, 2021

Colton Underwood is just one example of how societal expectations and religion can mess up a person’s life and spread to many others in the process. Glad he’s facing his truth. pic.twitter.com/T2cn6aruVp — Rex (@hothouserex) April 14, 2021

Hey, just a reminder that if your response to Colton Underwood coming out is a condescending "We knew," you're scaring closeted people and dismissing what was almost certainly a hard journey. Be kind and non-snarky. — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) April 14, 2021

Colton’s gay! Cool! Now is he gonna explain the stalker stuff with Cassie bc that was super weird! https://t.co/2rLi1qH0JE — Kelly Keegs (@kellykeegs) April 14, 2021

