Photos Of Queen Elizabeth Through The Years

Queen Elizabeth II left an incredible impact on the world through her 70 years of leadership in the throne. Sadly, her time on Earth has come to a conclusion. After she was forced to cancel a Privy Council meeting on Wednesday evening due to doctor’s orders, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday afternoon that she “peacefully” passed away in Balmoral.
Seeing as she was 96 years old at her time of death, it’s clear the Queen made a significant impact on history. Before a new era begins and her son, Prince Charles, 73, ascends the throne, let’s take a look back at some of the Queen’s most memorable moments (below).
385th Bombardment Group — July 1944
Wedding — November 1947
Investiture At Caervarvon Castle — July 1969
Heading On Holiday — September 1974
State Opening Of Parliament — February 1977
Silver Jubilee Commonwealth Tours — March 1977
50th Anniversary Of Coronation — June 2003
State Opening Of Parliament — November 2006
Diamond Wedding Anniversary — November 2007
Trooping The Colour — June 2012
Receiving The Keys To Lancaster Castle — May 2015
Corps Of Royal Engineers — October 2016
Opening The Francis Crick Institute In London — November 2016
Visiting The ZSL Whipsnade Zoo — April 2017
Trooping The Color — June 2017
Royal Windsor Horse Show — May 2018
Birthday Parade — June 2018
Reddendo Parade — June 2022
Visits Thames Hospice — July 2022
Final Moments — September 2022
She lived such a life. R.I.P….
