Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Royals Royce

Photos Of Queen Elizabeth Through The Years

Queen Elizabeth II left an incredible impact on the world through her 70 years of leadership in the throne. Sadly, her time on Earth has come to a conclusion. After she was forced to cancel a Privy Council meeting on Wednesday evening due to doctor’s orders, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday afternoon that she “peacefully” passed away in Balmoral.

Seeing as she was 96 years old at her time of death, it’s clear the Queen made a significant impact on history. Before a new era begins and her son, Prince Charles, 73, ascends the throne, let’s take a look back at some of the Queen’s most memorable moments (below).

Related: Celebs & Twitter React To The Loss Of Queen Elizabeth

385th Bombardment Group — July 1944

Elizabeth Through The Years
Then-Princess Elizabeth is introduced to airmen during a visit to RAF Thurleigh in Bedfordshire where a USAAF 8th Air Force Boeing B-17G of 367th Bombardment Squadron/306th Bombardment Group was named “Rose of York” in honor of the princess. / (c) MEGA/WENN

Wedding —  November 1947

Queen Marrying Prince Philip
Marrying Prince Philip / (c) WENN

Investiture At Caervarvon Castle — July 1969

Crowing Prince Charles the Prince of Wales
Crowing Prince Charles the Prince of Wales / (c) Anwar Hussein/WENN

Heading On Holiday — September 1974

Elizabeth Through The Years
(c) Anwar Hussein/WENN

State Opening Of Parliament — February 1977

Elizabeth Through The Years
(c) Anwar Hussein/WENN

Silver Jubilee Commonwealth Tours — March 1977

Elizabeth Through The Years
Elizabeth and Philip visit New Zealand as part of the Silver Jubilee Commonwealth Tours / (c) Anwar Hussein/WENN

Related: Prince Charles Releases First Statement As King… To Mourn His Mother

50th Anniversary Of Coronation — June 2003

Elizabeth Through The Years
Three generations of the royal family, including Prince Charles and Prince William / (c) Anwar Hussein/WENN

State Opening Of Parliament — November 2006

Elizabeth Through The Years
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip attend the State Opening of Parliament / (c) Photo Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection / WENN

Diamond Wedding Anniversary — November 2007

Elizabeth Through The Years
Celebrating their Diamond Wedding Anniversary in Broadlands, where they spent their wedding night. / (c) Photo Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/WENN

Trooping The Colour — June 2012

Elizabeth Through The Years
(c) Tony Clark/WENN

Receiving The Keys To Lancaster Castle — May 2015

Elizabeth Through The Years
Visiting the city of Lancaster in England, arriving by royal train before heading to the castle where she received the ‘Keys to Lancaster Castle’ / (c) WENN

Corps Of Royal Engineers — October 2016

Elizabeth Through The Years
Her Majesty visits the Corps of Royal Engineers at Brompton Barracks in celebration of their 300th anniversary / (c) WENN

Opening The Francis Crick Institute In London — November 2016

Elizabeth Through The Years
(c) WENN

Visiting The ZSL Whipsnade Zoo — April 2017

Elizabeth Through The Years
Visiting the new elephant centre at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo / (c) WENN

Trooping The Color — June 2017

Elizabeth Through The Years
(c) John Rainford/WENN

Royal Windsor Horse Show — May 2018

Elizabeth Through The Years
Royal Windsor Horse Show / (c) John Rainford/WENN

Birthday Parade — June 2018

Elizabeth Through The Years
Trooping the Colour 2018: The Queen’s Birthday Parade at The Mall / (c) John Rainford/WENN

Reddendo Parade — June 2022

Elizabeth Through The Years
Attending the Queen’s Body Guard for Scotland (also known as the Royal Company of Archers) / (c) MEGA/WENN

Visits Thames Hospice — July 2022

Elizabeth Through The Years
The Queen visits Thames Hospice and officially opens a new building in Maidenhead, Berkshire, UK / (c) MEGA/WENN

Final Moments — September 2022

She lived such a life. R.I.P….

[Image via Anwar Hussein/MEGA/Tony Clark/WENN/John Rainford]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 08, 2022 14:46pm PDT

Share This