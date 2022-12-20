The Game Responds To Backlash Of 12-Year-Old Daughter's Corset Outfit For Diddy's Daughters' Sweet 16!

The Game isn’t playing when it comes to his daughter.

Like many proud parents do, the Hate It Or Love It rapper took to Instagram Sunday to show off a pic of his baby girl, California Dream Taylor, looking all grown up. The aspiring model was headed to fellow rapper Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila‘s sweet 16 celebration, and The Game, whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, wanted to point out how fast time has flown by for him as a poppa. He captioned the post:

“Somebody please tell the LORD to help…. She was just 2 years old like a week ago…. Now my baby is 12 years old, growing up & it won’t stop”

See (below):

As you can see, the preteen was fitted in a metallic silver top and matching mini skirt, fur throw, and full glam, which fans quickly began criticizing (with others making incredibly disgusting remarks)! The How We Do rapper went on to edit his caption, noting:

“[DISCLAIMER: before the internet get to INTERNET’n, me & her mother both agreed to let her do her make up for the young & beautiful @the_combs_twins sweet 16 birthday party].”

Later that same day, IG account The Shade Room reposted the upload to their page, which opened the door to even MORE backlash about the young girl’s look. Her poppa was not having it though!

In a lengthy comment, the 43-year-old defended her eye-catching look and his decision to let her sport it:

“I’m gonna say this once so people who aren’t her parents get it. My daughter is 12 & both of her parents are more than strict. Tiffney [Cambridge] is a school teacher with a masters degree & 2 other degrees who is an amazing parent & is very capable of raising our daughter to be great even if I wasn’t in the picture… but I am in the picture so…”

Her mother accompanied her to the party, which you can see (below):

The rapper continued:

“Tiffney called me & asked me would it be okay for my daughter to wear the dress in the photo to the twins party… after talking to her thoroughly for over an hour about it, I agreed to let my daughter rock.. being that she wears a school uniform 5 days a week. My daughter has grown tremendously over the last year & is now almost 5’9 in height & beautiful. She’s a straight A student & is shy in most cases & dresses like a Tom boy in baggy jeans and Dr. Martin boots damn near everyday. The twins had a futuristic bday theme & my baby wanted to look great & be in full confidence going to support her friends celebration.”

The protective parent then concluded his comment:

“I am her father & her protector and she is & will always be an amazing young woman. I wish everyone happy holidays & thanks for your opinions on a child that belongs to US but we GOT THIS.”

Good on him for so passionately setting the record straight! At the end of the day, he and Tiffney have the final say over their young daughter’s fashion choices…Cali Dream herself took to her own IG page to post several shots from the big night, crediting her outfit to Naked Wardrobe. The label’s Lace & Leather Corset Top and Shine Thru Mini Skirt paired together was bound to turn heads, but do YOU think her sizzling ensem was too mature for a child her age, Perezcious readers?

Or do you understand where The Game is coming from? Does it make it any better that her mother accompanied her to the party? Let us know ALL your thoughts in the comments down below!

