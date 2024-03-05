The Traitors Love Story?? Peter Weber Responds To Rumors He's Dating Ekin-Su!

Are Peter Weber and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu an item? The Bachelor alum finally revealed what’s really going on between them!

As you may know, there were rumors of two stars on The Traitors finding love. And no, it sadly did not involve beloved cast members Phaedra Parks and Chris “CT” Tamburello! Instead, Peter and Ekin-Su sparked some major romance rumors recently, all thanks to his momma Barbara Weber. It all began when she commented on several pictures of the Love Island alum last month.

And there’s more evidence! The mom later showed off their close relationship as she shared that “to know Ekin-Su is to love her!” That certainly sounds like a mom who approves of her son’s new girl! Barb even posted a snapshot of herself with Ekin-Su and her daughter-in-law Kristine Weber, writing, “Ladies Afternoon on Sunset.”

Let us get this straight: Ekin-Su is hanging out with Pete’s mom and other family members now? She shockingly got the stamp of approval from Barbara. We all know how opinionated she can be about her son’s love life, so her publicly singing Ekin-Su’s praises is a BIG deal! So with all this in mind, the soap opera star and Peter appear to be a full-on couple! But are they really?

According to Peter, sorry but NO!

The pilot addressed the rumors in an interview published with Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday. Despite the dating speculation, he insisted Ekin-Su and he are just pals:

“Listen, I have all love in the world for Ekin-Su. We had a great relationship on this show and post, but we’re just really good friends. That’s the honest truth of where we’re at. She’s out in London right now; she just entered the Celebrity Big Brother house. Honestly, we’re just really, really good friends. It’s a beautiful friendship that came out of the show.”

Hmm…

Are y’all buying the “just really good friends” line, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

