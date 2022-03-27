Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith Finally Addresses Those Zac Efron Dating Rumors!

Amanza Smith would like to put those Zac Efron romance rumors to rest!

In case you require a refresher, social media users started speculating that the pair were dating after Tarek El Moussa posted a group picture from a UFC event in Las Vegas back in December, featuring himself alongside his wife Heather Rae Young and her Selling Sunset co-stars Mary Fitzgerald and Amanza. Who else was posing right next to the reality star in the picture? Well, none other than the 34-year-old actor! Swipe to ch-ch-check it out (below):

People soon went wild over the idea of a potential relationship between Zac and Amanza! And we could not blame them at the time because they did look really coupley in the snapshot! However, TMZ reported then that the pair were not a couple and just happened to be at the same dinner since the High School Musical alum and Tarek are friends with UFC announcer Bruce Buffer.

Now, Amanza has finally reacting to all of the speculation! On Saturday, the realtor confirmed to E! News at Luxury Experience & Co. Pre-Oscars Event at Valerie Beverly Hills that she is NOT with Zac:

​​”I’m not dating Zac Efron. I saw him for two seconds, we did a photo and the next thing you know, we were together. I never made a statement.”

Although Amanza shut down the dating rumors, she confessed that “there are worse people that I could have been paired with” than the Baywatch star. True! LOLz! She then added:

“But that’s the one thing in my life that I like to keep private. Other than my dating life, I’m a pretty open book.”

Last we heard, insiders told TMZ that the Netflix personality was dating a professional soccer player overseas. Her boss Jason Oppenheim even dished to Express in November 2020 that she had a “new boyfriend” who she had been visiting in Europe:

“I do [know who it is], but I’m not going to say. I’ll let them handle that.”

Amanza has also been focused on her life as a single momma. Back in September, she was granted sole legal and physical custody of her daughter Noah and son Braker after her ex-husband Ralph Brown completely disappeared from their lives.

Meanwhile, Zac called it quits with his Australian model girlfriend Vanessa Valladares after less than a year together and has seemingly been enjoying the single life.

Well, there you have it folks! Cannot say we are surprised that they were not ever a thing!

[Image via Amanza Smith/Instagram, WENN]