Tiffany Haddish Addresses Rumors She's Taking Over Full-Time For Ellen DeGeneres, And...

Tiffany Haddish is pondering a potentially HUGE career move: could she be the one to replace Ellen DeGeneres after the legendary daytime talker steps down at the end of her 19th season on air?

Rumors are floating around El Lay with Haddish’s name attached, at least. And while network execs are still far from finalizing their replacement choice, the hubbub was enough for the 41-year-old to open up about her chances!

Speaking candidly about it on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, Haddish first addressed why it’s taken her so long to even publicly talk about any Ellen speculation! After all, she’s been busy guest-hosting for Ellen, but as Tiffany points out, that’s a very separate gig from becoming a full-time replacement:

“I haven’t commented on it because ain’t nobody that give those jobs talk to me about it. The reason I’ve even been popping up guest hosting Ellen is because she wanted some days off.”

Simple as that!

Still, producers wouldn’t just ask anybody to guest host — it has to be someone, like Haddish, who is funny, and has a following, and can adequately move the show along. Even temporarily, ya know?! So you would think it’d seem the Girls Trip star must at least be a future candidate for a full-time replacement? Maybe?!

Just saying!

Haddish wasn’t going to get her hopes up, though!

When the Breakfast Club hosts doubled down on the show’s long-term future — and asked when she’d be back guest-hosting again — the Card Counter star downplayed everything, saying:

“I don’t know if that’s grooming me to take over [full-time for Ellen] because ain’t nobody talk to me about that. Ain’t nobody said nothing to me about that. I’m learning a new skill [TV hosting], that’s it. Y’all just watching me learn in front of everybody.”

Seems there must be slightly more to it than that, but, OK! That’s fair! Don’t want to jinx anything!!

FWIW, Tiffany definitely would be open to taking over for Ellen if asked, though! The national daytime TV host salary numbers make for an attractive piece of that puzzle, too. She cracked (below):

“[I would take over] if I could get what Ellen getting.”

LOLz!

Wouldn’t we all?!

Watch Tiffany talk TV and her possible daytime hosting future (below):

Wow!

BTW, CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King went on the record last Thursday with her opinions about Haddish possibly replacing DeGeneres, and it sounds like the longtime TV journalist is on board!

Speaking to ET, Oprah’s pal spoke highly of Haddish, as well as Kelly Clarkson‘s hosting abilities:

“I think that [Tiffany] could be fun. That would be great fun. They know she can do the job. Kelly Clarkson is doing great. So they’ve got some options, but there still is only one Ellen.”

All true!

What do U make of all this Tiffany talk, Perezcious readers?? Think she’s got what it takes to replace Ellen full-time? Think she’d get the call from producers or would they go in a different direction with established host Kelly?!

Sound OFF with your prediction about what the daytime TV landscape will look like after Ellen down in the comments (below)!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN/Instar]