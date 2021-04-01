Tiger Woods' Car Crash Investigation Concludes -- But Now There Are MORE Questions

The investigation to determine what caused Tiger Woods’ single-vehicle car crash in Southern California just over a month ago has now concluded, but after going through evidence found in videos, the car’s black box, and at the crash site, the findings are oddly being kept from the public for “privacy” reasons.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva told the Associated Press during a live interview Wednesday:

“We have all the contents of the black box, we’ve got everything. It’s completed, signed, sealed and delivered. However, we can’t release it without the permission of the people involved in the collision.”

Considering the pro golfer was the only person involved, that can only mean one thing…

Villanueva explained:

“We have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel. There’s some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation, so we’re going to ask them if they waive the privacy and then we will be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident.”

Um, WHAT? It seems incredibly strange to get permission from Tiger on this matter, right? Especially given the fact that police have already insisted the 45-year-old won’t face criminal charges, what is there to be private about?

While many look to state laws to justify this response, Joseph Giacalone, a professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a retired New York City Police Department sergeant, told ESPN:

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a department ever ask for permission like that. What happens if his lawyers say ‘no, you can’t send it out now.’ And then where does that leave us?”

John also noted the cops could easily just state “medical conditions” without going into intimate details, if that were the findings of the case. There are ways to share relevant news with the public without crossing lines, and he believes the Sheriff wouldn’t hesitate to do so if this were a non-celebrity case.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Alex’s involvement in the investigation has raised eyebrows. In the initial statement from the Sheriff’s office about the crash, the official declared there was no need to get blood samples from the PGA golfer because he did not appear to be under any kind of influence. But given the fact that Rachel Uchitel’s former lover was arrested for a DUI in 2017 and stated he had no recollection of the accident, some tests seemed warranted. If for nothing else, just to be safe!

Following the Sheriff’s confusing explanation this week, though, the department attempted to clarify their stance on Twitter, writing:

“The release of accident reports is governed under California Vehicle Code Section 20012. When we are able, we intend to release the information learned during the traffic collision investigation involving Tiger Woods.”

So, it looks like we have a while to wait for any real news — if that ever comes. Why do you think Tiger would hesitate to release this information? If he’s not being charged what is there to hide?

We know he’s recovering from some pretty MAJOR emergency surgeries right now and probably doesn’t want to stir up more drama for himself, but wouldn’t you want your name cleared if you were at the center of a massive crash? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

