TikTok Star Jaden Hossler Is Seeking Mental Health Treatment Amid An ‘Excruciating’ Year

Jaden Hossler is getting real about mental health.

In a lengthy Sunday Instagram post, the TikTok star, who goes by Jxdn on social media, shared that over the last year he’s been struggling to come to terms with the fact that he needs some mental health help. He shared that while he’s definitely experienced some career “highs,” they’ve ultimately been overshadowed by “excruciating lows”due to his state of mind. He began:

“let me be open and vulnerable with you all. honestly, i really did not want to talk about this online, but i have realized that that is me holding onto my ego. everyone wants to talk about their highlights (including myself), but real life is far more humbling.”

He continued:

“this past year has been by far the hardest time of my life. i am not denying the highs that have come as well, but there have been countless and excruciating lows, and it’s all finally catching up to me. i’ve had so many conversations with you about staying strong in a weak world, taking care of yourself and putting your mental health first. it’s time that i take my own advice and do exactly that.”

Good for him for putting himself first! And bravo for being so vulnerable about it!

The 22-year-old then shared that he’s going to be taking a step back from the spotlight to focus on rehabilitating his mental health:

“i’m taking time away to seek treatment to finally and hopefully get my mental health to where it needs to be. i need a mental reset. i want to renew my mind. i feel as if I have hit a wall where it is starting to affect the simplest and most basic parts of my life. all i want in life is to create moments and music that heal and provide safety for people in a world that is so fake and so unsafe. but in order to do that i need to make sure that i’m in the right state both physically and mentally, and right now i am not.”

However, the singer shared that his upcoming track, Elevated Heartbreak, is still set to release later this week:

“Elevated Heartbreak is still coming out on 6.8. while i am away my team will be helping me continue to release it, which i am very grateful for. this song is a form of therapy in itself. i hope you can find a connection to it, as i made it with this purpose.”

Jaden added that the point of sharing this message was to not leave fans confused with his absence — and to hopefully help someone who may be in a similar situation:

“i am sharing this with the purpose of keeping you updated and not confused with my absence. and most importantly i want to inspire people to get the help they truly deserve. i have let fear keep me from helping myself. you don’t have to wait until it’s ‘too late’ to get help. because it never is. i am trusting my gut that this will put me in the best possible position to be who i want to be, feel how i want to feel, and go where i want to go.”

He signed off:

“thank you. see you soon. go inspire. go love. go be present and always move forward. -J”

See his full post (below):

We’re sad that Jaden is going through such a difficult time mentally, but so glad that he’s addressing it head on and doing what he needs to do to rehabilitate. Our hearts are with you, Jaden!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Share your support in the comments down below.

