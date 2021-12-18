Wow! TikToker Traded A Bobby Pin For A House In Less Than 2 Years!

One woman started with a single bobby pin and just traded it for a home in less than two years!

How did she do it? Well, Demi Skipper, who runs the popular TikTok account @trademeproject, began her incredible journey back in May 2020 with her trading away a simple hairpin for higher valued items in the hopes of eventually obtaining a new home. Documenting the process on social media for a year and a half, she first swapped everything from a pair of earrings, margarita glasses, a snowboard, a vacuum, an Xbox, and more. Skipper eventually worked her way up to the larger items, including three tractors, a Wildbound Tiny Cabin, a Honda CRV, and even a Chipotle celebrity card – which offers unlimited free food from the chain for a year.

But after 28 trades and millions of views and followers, she finally achieved her mission by trading her $40,000 trailer with a Tesla Powerwall 2 for a cozy home in Nashville. In her final trade video, which has garnered 4.6 million views, the online personality expressed while approaching her new house for the first time:

“I can’t believe this. A year and a half of trading a single bobby pin until I get a house, and I’ve done it. And look at it, this just shows you – it’s possible!”

It is certainly a huge accomplishment! Ch-ch-check out the home reveal (below):

Wow!

Speaking with NBC News, the San Francisco native said of the experience over the past 18 months:

“It’s been so surreal. Working towards something every day for more than a year and half, and now I wake up and think: ‘Is this actually real? Is this actually my house?’ … People really have doubted me, and I certainly did at times during the journey too. But I learned a lot about myself in the process, and I was really amazed by my ability to stick with it.”

Now, Skipper and her husband are relocating and renovating their new pad in Nashville for the new year. Additionally, she also plans to start the entire journey over again – this time in the hopes of getting another place to donate it:

“I want to donate the next house I trade to a person who needs it, no mortgage, no rental. There’s been a couple of people who have done this once, but no one’s crazy enough to do it twice.”

That is just amazing, and we wish her the best of luck on part two of this project! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Would you ever attempt to trade a single bobby pin for a home? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via @trademeproject/TikTok]