Todd Chrisley's Son Kyle No Longer Facing Domestic Violence Charges Over Death Threat Allegations

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

It appears as though Kyle Chrisley has gotten out of a major legal problem that had been meandering its way through the system for the last four years.

As Perezcious readers may recall, way back in May of 2019, Todd Chrisley‘s son — who was born to the reality TV star and his first wife Teresa Terry — was arrested on domestic violence and drug charges. Kyle was accused of, among other things, allegedly making threats towards his then-estranged wife Alexus Chrisley via text message.

But late last week, based on new legal documents filed by the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office in Georgia, those charges have been dropped.

According to TMZ, prosecutors in the Georgia county noted in the docs that they are dismissing the charges because the victim in the case is “no longer cooperating” with authorities. In a statement sent to the news outlet over the long Memorial Day holiday weekend, the prosecution noted:

“After further investigation, review of the evidence and discussion with the victim, based on all facts and circumstances our office declined to prosecute the case.”

Wow.

This case had been in the hands of Georgia prosecutors for some time. As you may recall, Kyle was initially arrested on drug-related allegations in Oklahoma back in May of 2019. When cops there ran his record, they learned he was wanted in Georgia, too, for allegedly threatening his estranged wife via text message several months before.

Alexus told cops in the Peach State that he’d allegedly sent her “death threats” in January 2019 via text. According to TMZ, Kyle reportedly sent one text to Alexus at the time which stated:

“[N]ot before I end you. Im going to the streets I will get my s**t and take care of this problem with you because if I’m not with you nobody will be. Bye Alexus.”

After Alexus responded in shock with a reply that the text was “a threat to my life,” Kyle allegedly replied right back with more:

“yes Lexi it was. Goodbye.”

Cops in Georgia then claimed Kyle sent “photos of himself pointing a weapon at his head.”

Whoa…

However, with Alexus apparently not interested in cooperating with police any longer, this four-year-old case is now a thing of the past. Per TMZ, Kyle claimed the Georgia DA’s decision to drop those charges has “been a long time coming,” and he can now “put that part of my life behind me for good.”

That doesn’t mean Kyle is completely off the hook with the law, though. As Perezcious readers will no doubt recall, back in March of this year, he was arrested and booked on felony aggravated assault charges after allegedly beating his boss and threatening to stab him to death with a fixed-blade knife in Tennessee.

That legal issue is obviously still very much active, and its resolution uncertain.

To learn more about the impact of gun violence, visit https://www.apha.org/topics-and-issues/gun-violence.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office/Kyle Chrisley/Instagram]