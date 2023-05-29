Matty Healy Addresses Taylor Swift Romance Reports In A REALLY Unexpected Way!

Matty Healy is having a little fun with the fans — and giving us a tantalizing teaser as far as the Taylor Swift romance is concerned!

The frontman for The 1975 popped up over the weekend for a live music set with his band at BBC Radio 1‘s Big Weekend up in Dundee, Scotland. And when it was time for the group to take to the stage, fans obviously got up on the edges of their proverbial seats to see what Matty might say about his reported romance with the superstar songstress.

Related: Joe Alwyn Feels ‘Distraught & Slighted’ — Taylor Told Him She & Matty Were Just ‘Friends’

Buuuuuut… he decided to leave us all hanging!!! While taking to the stage to start the set, Healy opened up on the mic with a teaser than turned left and ended up giving NOTHING! Without mentioning Taylor by name, he said:

“Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it?”

…Well???

Then, while rocking a white lab coat and glasses, he continued:

“All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentleman, this is The 1975.”

Womp, womp!

Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

Well that’s quite a letdown! LOLz!

Of course, the 34-year-old singer and the 33-year-old country-turned-pop superstar have been romantically linked for a few weeks now. Recently, they were spotted kissing at members-only club Zero Bond in NYC, too. And yet their reps haven’t given any indication about a potential romance — so the rumor mill has gone into overdrive.

Related: This Dad Paid $21,000 For His Daughter To See Taylor Swift!

Days ago, Taylor offered up her own allusion to a potential romance, too. The Blank Space singer said this on stage during a concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts late last week as part of her Eras World Tour:

“I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever. And I just want to thank you for being a part of that. … It’s not just a tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense.”

Again, no specific reference to any relationship with Matty — but definitely an attention-getting statement all the same.

Heck, we reported just a day ago that Taylor and Matty are supposedly moving in together, too!!

While almost unbelievable, a source told The US Sun the duo wants to “spend as much time together as they can,” saying:

“He and Taylor are so loved up and want to spend as much time together as they can. Matty has already told the 1975 team that he’ll be doing all the band demos in America for the foreseeable. He will work on his parts for their collaboration while she is on tour and has scheduled time to attend select shows to gather inspiration for her next album.”

Obviously, Taylor’s massive world tour is going to get in the way of some of that — at least for the time being.

Still, what do y’all make of Matty’s non-committal comments in Dundee over the weekend, Perezcious readers??

Sound OFF with your take down (below)!

[Image via Graham Finney/MEGA/WENN]