John Stamos Shares Heartbreaking Message Further Reflecting On Longtime Friend Bob Saget's Sudden Death

Our hearts continue to break for Bob Saget‘s friends, family, and loved ones after the popular stand-up comic and sitcom star’s unexpected death over the weekend.

One of Saget’s closest friends, fellow Full House alum John Stamos, was one of the first public figures to share his grief over the Danny Tanner portrayer’s death in an Orlando hotel room early on Sunday morning. Now, Stamos is coming forward again with more heartfelt emotions about his beloved friend.

Writing in an Instagram post early Tuesday morning alongside an old red carpet photo showing the two sitcom stars standing together at a black tie event, the 58-year-old actor shared (below):

“I’m not ready to accept that he’s gone — I’m not going to say goodbye yet. I’m going to imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He’s standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. They’re laughing so hard, they weep.”

Imagining his late friend walking off stage just as Saget might have done after the final performance before his death, Stamos continued from there. The Jesse & The Rippers frontman referenced Saget’s heartbroken wife, Kelly Rizzo, and wrote:

“On his way to the hotel, he calls his beautiful, loving wife, Kelly. He says he feels 26 again, alive! Then asks her to fix up a picture he wants to post. She tells him it doesn’t need fixing, and tells him how handsome he is. He tells her he loves her with every bit of his heart. And when he gets to the hotel to put his head on the pillow, he misses his daughters, his family, his friends. God, he loves us all so much. And he goes to sleep dreaming of when we’ll all meet again — and he’s smiling. I know in my heart he’s smiling, still hearing the laughter from a few hours before.”

Wow.

In his final words in the heartbreaking post, the man who played Uncle Jesse admitted he’s not ready to move on from his friend’s passing just yet:

“I’m just not ready to say goodbye yet. Maybe tomorrow. Maybe.”

We get it, that sentiment is the same thing we are all thinking. Although, of course, Stamos knew Saget better than most people and surely feels the weight of this sad, unexpected tragedy even more strongly than many. So awful.

You can see the full post HERE. As we have been for the last nearly 48 hours, we are still sending our love, thoughts, and prayers to Stamos and the others most affected by the Fuller House alum’s passing.

Rest In Peace…

