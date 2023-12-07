How Co-Parenting Is REALLY Going For Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen!

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are crushing this co-parenting thing!

One year after settling their divorce, a source told Us Weekly on Thursday that the exes are doing everything they can to remain a united front for their children, Benjamin and Vivian. This, of course, means putting their problems aside and doing what’s best for the little ones, the insider revealed:

“Tom and Gisele have navigated their coparenting relationship really well. They have made a focused effort on putting their kids’ needs first despite things having not worked out for their marriage.”

Considering the quarterback is also dad to Jack with Bridget Moynahan, he’s a pro at co-parenting at this point, but still, you never know what’s going to happen after a split! We’ve seen our fair share of s**tty family dynamics following breakups in the past — so, we’re glad to see they’ve avoided this!

Thankfully, the duo “have very healthy communication between them” which allows them to be “able to discuss their children’s needs in a really mature way.” They also easily share time with the kids, the confidant continued:

“Their children spend equal amounts of time with both parents which works out great all around.”

Amazing!

It’s refreshing to see they’ve handled this phase of the breakup so well! As Perezcious readers know, the couple went their separate ways last October reportedly over tensions surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player’s decision to unretire. Ever since then, the model’s seemingly moved on with a rumored new beau — her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente! The athlete was briefly linked to Irina Shayk, but that didn’t last long.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via CBS Sunday Morning/YouTube & MEGA/WENN & Gisele Bundchen/Instagram]