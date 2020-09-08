Tom Cruise’s Latest CRAZY Stunt Will Leave You Breathless!

What Tom Cruise just did makes the rock climbing scene to open Mission: Impossible 2 (inset, above) look like child’s play!!!

The 58-year-old film star is working on Mission: Impossible 7 right now in Norway ahead of its planned November 2021 release, and with it he just took on one of the wildest, most ambitious, most dangerous stunts we’ve EVER seen! No wonder this guy can bring it at the box office, because this is CRAZY!!!

Multiple social media videos and still pics popped up over the weekend showing Cruise driving a motorcycle down a long, narrow ramp and out over a fjord on the edge of Helsetkopen mountain in Stranda, Norway, where MI7 is currently being filmed.

As he flies off the ramp — being followed by a filming drone and a helicopter, by the way — the fearless actor loses the motorbike, watching it fall hundreds of feet down the rocky cliff face. And just when you think Cruise himself is about to do the same thing, a parachute opens! And he easily, beautifully glides slowly all the way back down to the earth, thousands of feet down below the ramp. Unbelievable! And he makes it look so easy!!!

Writing about it is one thing, but you’ve really got to see it to believe it. Ch-ch-check out Cruise’s incredible stunt (below):

Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise are taking Mission: Impossible 7 to another level pic.twitter.com/eZaa5z8s5Y — zach (@ZachMacieI) September 7, 2020

HOLY S**T!!! And that was just day ONE!

As director Christopher McQuarrie teased on his own personal Instagram account over the weekend (below), filming has only just begun for the much-anticipated action thriller:

What an angle on that photo! It makes the ramp, and Cruise’s jump, even more intense-looking than the first video, if that’s even possible! And if this is just the start of filming, what the heck do Cruise and McQuarrie have in store for the rest of the film?! We’re not even sure if we’re ready for it! Ha!!!

Unsurprisingly, fans weighing in on social media had a LOT to say after seeing the A-list actor’s incredible stunt work:

“I cannot conceive how they’re going to take it up another notch!! The last film was incredible!” “This is reminding me of the golden eye opening bike jump to catch a plane stunt, except this one looks way more real and it’s being performed by the legend himself!” “Absolutely zero need for that stunt and I absolutely love it.” “JESUS CHRIST HE’S A MADMAN” “RIP to the bike” “THIS IS DAY 1”

Amazing!!! All signs still point to a November 19, 2021 release date for Mission: Impossible 7, so strap in and hunker down for the next 14 months! We’ll all get to see how this turned out in theaters soon enough!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Holy s**t, right?? Sound off with your take on the stunt down in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via Mario Mitsis/WENN/YouTube/Instagram]