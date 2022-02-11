Watch Tom Holland Hilariously Call Timothée Chalamet Live On-Air!

Tom Holland really wants to know whether Timothée Chalamet is sitting or standing right now!

The 25-year-old actor appeared on the BBC Radio 1 show in London Thursday, where he played a game of “Sit Down, Stand Up” with host Greg James. The concept of the game? Well, the players basically call someone on the phone and ask whether they are sitting or standing without any explanation at all. Simple but it tends to offer up some hilarious results! And that is just what happened when Holland started calling up some of his friends live on-air.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star first phoned rapper Stormzy, who revealed he was sitting down. When Andrew Garfield did not answer, Holland then reached out to Timothée – but he also did not pick up the phone! Disappointing…

Next up was Greta Thunberg, who let the phone ring for a while. This led him to joke:

“Wow, we’re not very popular are we? We learned that we’re both a couple of losers and no one wants to talk to us!”

LOLz! But thankfully, the climate activist eventually picked up, revealing that she was, in fact, standing up at the moment. She also added:

“This is exactly the kind of content I want to contribute with.”

Refusing to give up, though, Holland rang Timothée for a second time and the Dune actor finally answered the call! But what was he doing at the time? He shared that he was sitting down. The more we know, huh! Ch-ch-check out the entire silly game (below):

[Image via BBC Radio 1/YouTube, Glamour Magazine UK/YouTube]