Aww! Zendaya Reveals What She Loves Most About Boyfriend Tom Holland!

Zendaya is opening about her beau Tom Holland!!

Obviously the pair have done press before, but they’ve never opened up about their rumored romance. Now that it’s been pretty well confirmed by paparazzi PDA pics, what they have to say about one another is all the more inneresting…

In a new interview with InStyle, the Disney Channel alum revealed what she admires most about her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star — and on-and-off-screen love interest!

The 25-year-old, who was honored in the magazine’s Best Dressed issue, gushed:

“There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate. In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It’s a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well.”

It’s Tom’s passion for the Marvel hero that makes him a great scene partner, too! The Euphoria star added:

“And seeing him at work, even though he’s not a Virgo, he is a perfectionist.”

Hah! He’s a Gemini, for those wondering (which can be a “perfect match” for the Virgo herself if the pair have strong communication skills, according to Bustle)!

The duo first met while filming the 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming, and since then, they’ve gone on to fall in love IRL! With a third movie set to premiere this winter, things haven’t slowed down for the performers (professionally or romantically) — but she insists the English actor has taken that in stride. It also doesn’t hurt that his leading lady has been by his side every step of the way. While discussing the Billy Elliot stage musical alum’s work ethic, Zendaya subtly dished that she can’t get enough of Tom, explaining:

“Our director allowed me to come in every day [of the shoot].”

Every day?! She gave up her free time just to watch her BF work? That’s true love! LOLz.

The actress continued:

“And it was cool to see how he cares so much about his work and making it right. I watched him do a fight scene all day, which is exhausting. He’d do a move, come back to the monitors, watch it, and say, ‘I can do that better.’ I’d be like, ‘Dude, you got it.’ But he wants us to be perfect, and I really appreciate that.”

Whether they’re working or making out in cars, the Emmy-winner also teased that Tom is always a “fun time,” noting:

“[He’s] very charismatic. [He] can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat. A good chat — I sound so British.”

Awww! He’s already rubbing off on her! These two have clearly gotten serious fast! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you loving this couple?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

