Tom Parker Releases New Song So Into You As He Bravely Battles Stage 4 Brain Cancer

Tom Parker, the 32-year-old singer from The Wanted who is also one half of production duo Lost + Found, isn’t letting stage four brain cancer interfere with his passions.

The new father-of-two just released a new song through Lost + Found, So Into You, and we are so into IT!

their cover of Tamia's 1998 record of the same name (below):

We are SO into Tom’s courage and love for life.

Back in October, the husband announced he was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor. He has glioblastoma, the same kind of cancer John McCain and Beau Biden were diagnosed with.

To make matters worse, the news came right before his second child’s birth. He took to Instagram at the time, writing:

“Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way. We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx”

We can’t imagine the pain he and his family must feel (that’s his wife Kelsey in the photos above), but his bravery and art makes it easy to imagine their love. They have the present, and in the present there is goodness.

Wishing you a warm holiday season, Tom and Fam!!

Here's the original song for your additional listening pleasure:

And here's Fabolous and Ashanti's version:

Which is your fav??

