Tommy Lee Joins OnlyFans After X-Rated Instagram Pic Goes Viral!

Tommy Lee seemingly didn’t have his nude photo sharing needs satiated last month when he revealed that NSFW pic on his Instagram, so you better believe he’s going balls to the wall.

During the final performance of his stadium tour in Vegas on Friday night, the 59-year-old revealed he will in fact be heading to OnlyFans where he can “be free as f**k” in the wake of IG taking down his nude snap. After asking fans to play a “little game of I’ll show you mine and you show me yours,” he explained:

“What I’ve done is I have now gone over to a place where you can be free as f**k, and you can show anybody whatever the f**k you want, and they don’t take it down, so f**king suck it, BOOM.”

All before turning around, pulling down his pants, and revealing his bare ass had “OnlyFans” written across from left cheek to right cheek. LOLz! See it all go down (below):

He then posted a pic of his ass on IG later that same night to really confirm his decision, writing:

“You heard it here tonight www.onlyfans.com/TommyLee c*m join me over there for fun that Instagram won’t let us have here!”

He added in some pics of his wife, Brittany Furlan, possibly suggesting she will take part as well. See the full thing (below):

Well there ya go, folks. You asked and Tommy provided. Or wait, did anybody ask?? LOLz, it’s probably safe to say either way the Mötley Crüe drummer would have done exactly what he wanted to do. Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Will you be signing up to see his new content? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Tommy Lee/Instagram, Ryan Sickler/YouTube, & OnlyFans]