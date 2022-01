Momma Perez does not hold back! Now you know where we get it from! See the gift Perez got our middle child that made abuela mad! And see EVERYTHING we got the kids! Hope these Christmas presents inspire them! Watch!

Enjoy! SHARE!

CLICK HERE to check out more of our unboxing videos!

And CLICK HERE to pick up our CBD gummies! They make a great present! Info and ordering at MyTrue10.com