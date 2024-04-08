Is Tori Spelling Having Second Thoughts About Dean McDermott Divorce?

Tori Spelling is having cold feet. But will it change anything?

Less than two weeks after finally filing for divorce from her husband of 18 years Dean McDermott, the TV star is having second thoughts — or at least admitting to struggling with them after the filing itself. During Monday’s episode of her misSPELLING podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum got vulnerable about where her mind is right now after officially calling it quits on their marriage after being separated for the better part of a year. She explained:

“I’m not gonna lie, there are moments where I’m like, ‘Should I have stayed?’ What are the long-term ramifications on the children of staying in a marriage where they have a family, they’re in the same house, it’s all intact, you move fluidly, but there’s so much unhappiness, so much anger?”

We get it. Ultimately, we suppose that two happy homes are better than one unhappy home, right? But it’s not an easy decision at all. Tori and Dean share children Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. She pondered:

“At what point is it worth it to have to go through that process where they’re separated and they go see different parents? I don’t know. I didn’t know the answer until I was in it.”

By the sound of it, her kids seem pretty OK with the idea of their parents splitting… So maybe Tori is just a bit fearful of the unknown. And rightfully so! Meanwhile, Dean has since moved on with girlfriend Lily Calo, who’s slowly becoming part of the family. Tori dished:

“There’s still times where I’m like, ‘Oh…,’ because we do have family dinners with Dean and his girlfriend. I like her a lot. I like Lily a lot. It’s just different.”

Certainly — especially after 18 years together! But ultimately, she knows she can’t go back to her ex:

“Dean is a very good looking man. That has never changed. I think there was just so much resentment that was built up that I couldn’t go back to that.”

The 50-year-old noted that she’s since realized it’s not healthy to stay together JUST for their kids. But now, she’s trying to figure out if she’ll ever meet another soulmate:

“I don’t know if I believe that everyone should end up with the person they have kids with. I just don’t know if it’s ultimately possible. It’s my belief now we have two soulmates or two partners we’re supposed to have — one for that chapter and one for our chapter.”

Last we heard, she was boo’d up with advertising CEO Ryan Cramer. But maybe that was just a rebound? We hope that she’ll find another “the one” soon. It’s not easy! Sending love and light!! Thoughts? Let us know down in the comments!

