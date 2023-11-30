Why Tori Spelling Is FURIOUS About Dean McDermott's Candid Breakup Interview!

It sounds like Tori Spelling isn’t too happy with her ex Dean McDermott right now!

Dean got candid earlier this month in a new interview explaining what led to his dramatic split from the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum. The rare interview was the most we’ve heard from a direct source about the couple’s breakup over the summer, and it provided a ton of insight into why the actress has been the primary caretaker of their five children, Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6. Dean was actually pretty mature about it, blaming it mostly on his addiction struggles.

Now, a source is opening up about Tori’s take on the bombshell interview, and it sounds like she’s upset! Why, when he was taking the brunt of the blame? Well, as those who follow Tori know, she doesn’t like ANY personal information going public! And this is a huge violation in her eyes! An insider told Us Weekly on Thursday:

“The interview took Tori off guard. It was a lot of personal information about their family. Tori’s been very protective of the kids, given Dean’s rages and outburst.”

Tori has done so much to navigate this tough time the best she can for her children, so not knowing her ex was about to spill all this tea must have led to a big slap in the face! Her kids are still so young, the last thing she needs is for them to stumble onto the intense headlines about their dad! The least he could’ve done is given her a heads up!

Related: Julie Chrisley Going To DIVORCE Todd For Landing Her In Prison?!

Interestingly, another source noted “no one really knew” how bad the Chopped Canada host’s alcoholism had gotten before he opened up, adding:

“Dean was so deep into his addiction.”

In his exclusive DailyMail.com conversation, the 57-year-old revealed he would spend the nights alone popping pills and drinking tequila. These habits led to many drunken rages, which “petrified” his children, including his son Jack, 25, from a previous relationship. So, it’s no wonder Tori feels protective — both of them being around Dean (something that hasn’t happened since the split) and of what news is being shared about their family’s turbulent time.

Thankfully, it seems like the father is doing much better after rehab and while currently staying in a men’s sober living home. He’s even moved on with a new woman — though when asked about the status of a potential divorce, he wouldn’t give a straight answer. But don’t get your hopes up about a possible reconciliation! The first source added:

“Dean and Tori tried. Ultimately, they just want each other to be happy.”

They’ve been through so much, it’s understandable why they need to go off in different directions! Thoughts? Let us know (below).

[Image via Drew Barrymore Show/ExtraTV/YouTube & Tori Spelling/Instagram]