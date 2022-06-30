Travis Barker Could 'Barely Walk' Before Hospitalization -- More Details On His Current Condition HERE

Travis Barker went through the ringer prior to being rushed to the hospital on Tuesday morning.

As we’ve been reporting, the 46-year-old drummer is apparently suffering from a very painful and severe bout of pancreatitis this week, which doctors believe was triggered by a recent colonoscopy procedure.

Now, we’re learning more about what he went through in the lead-up to his hospitalization — and what Kourtney Kardashian is going through watching alongside her beloved husband.

Related: Travis’ Son Landon Performs In NYC With Machine Gun Kelly Amid Dad’s Health Issues

According to E! News, a source “close to Kourtney” is revealing new details about the events immediately prior to the couple driving to West Hills Hospital to seek care on Tuesday.

On Wednesday night, the insider revealed that the Blink-182 rocker was doubled over in pain the prior day, and had been struggling to do simple things like get around his house:

“He was in extreme pain yesterday, and he and Kourtney were both really worried. It was to the point where he could barely walk.”

So scary!

Considering the fact that the doctors transferred him quickly over to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in central Los Angeles, it’s clear they felt things were serious enough to escalate, too.

But now, thankfully, it appears that (hopefully!) the worst is behind the rock star. The source reports that spending time in the hospital under the care of medical professionals has already done wonders for Barker:

“[Travis is] expected to be OK and is doing better today.”

That’s GREAT news!!!

Rooting for him to make a full recovery!

It’s not just Travis who has been tested, either.

In her own way, the Poosh founder has been put through adversity having to watch her new spouse go through a challenging time. Still, it sounds like the 43-year-old reality star is trying to make the best of it and support him through these considerable health challenges. The insider revealed:

“Kourtney is trying to lift his spirits and hates seeing him in excruciating pain.”

Ugh. Such a scary situation!

Travis’ kids have been coming through with requests for good vibes on social media, too. As we reported earlier on Thursday morning, the drummer’s 23-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya and 16-year-old daughter Alabama Barker both took to social media hours earlier to thank fans for their prayers and well wishes. It must have helped in this instance, because it sounds like Travis’ condition has really improved!

Next up: let’s hope he can get out of the hospital, get back to his old self, and enjoy his newlywed life with Kourtney! They both deserve that!

Don’t U think so, Perezcious readers??

[Image via E! News/YouTube/Billboard/YouTube]