Shanna Moakler Shades Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian’s Halloween Costume -- For An Understandable Reason!

If you thought Shanna Moakler would move on with her shady responses to Travis Barker’s relationship now that he’s put a ring on it, we have news — she’s going stronger than ever!

As you may know, Shanna has been none too happy with her ex’s relationship from the start. Apparently, the Kardashians have long been a sore spot for her, so she was definitely not supportive of the Kravis relationship. And the fact that she had a falling out with her kids while they grew even closer with Kourtney Kardashian didn’t help either.

The former Playboy model has thrown plenty of shade over the past year, but we might actually understand this latest dig. It came after the Blink-182 alum debuted his final Halloween costume with his fiancée: Clarence and Alabama from the 1993 film True Romance:

After the pair posted their True Romance getup on Sunday, Shanna seemed to respond Monday morning when she shared a pic of her parents to her Instagram Story. She captioned the shot “True Romance” and included the track You’re So Cool from the film’s soundtrack.

In addition, she responded to a fan who commented:

“Can I just say how completely odd I find it that Kravis is bonding over the movie True Romance when that was you and his thing when you were married? Hopped on IG and saw their photo shoot and it’s so weird…”

The 46-year-old agreed:

“It’s like an episode of Punk’d.”

Not very subtle with her shade this time, right? Well, we have to admit that the pageant queen actually had a good reason for side-eyeing this particular bit of Kravis PDA. In fact, she’s actually addressed it before, when Kourt posted about True Romance earlier in their whirlwind romance. At the time, the mother of two revealed to Us Weekly:

“What was weird is that they were posting about a movie that Travis and I basically bonded over. I called him Clarence in the movie. We named our daughter after the character Alabama in the movie. I walked down the aisle to You’re So Cool from True Romance. Our first dance at our wedding was to the love song from True Romance.”

Now, it’s one thing for the drummer to share his favorite movie with his new lady. But dressing up as the characters on their first Halloween together, knowing full well he and his ex had a True Romance-themed wedding and even named their daughter for it??? We have to agree, it’s a little bit weird. It definitely seems less like he and Kourtney have a bond over it and more that he is forcing a bond with whomever. And that makes Kravis feel a lot less special… And we have to imagine that’s what Shanna intends by putting it out there again.

After all, lately Travis has been literally erasing Shanna from his life (or at least from his tattoo collection), so we guess it’s a reasonable reaction.

What do U think, Perezcious readers??? Does Shanna have a right to her shade in this case? Or did Travis get custody of True Romance in the divorce? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

