Travis Kelce NOT Planning To Propose To Taylor Swift -- 'He's Just Not There Yet'!

Don’t count on Travis Kelce proposing to Taylor Swift anytime soon!

Yeah, yeah, we know. We remember that report from last Friday, too. You know the one — in which an insider claimed how the Kansas City Chiefs star’s loved ones and TayTay’s team alike are busy prepping for a proposal. Heck, we’ve been hearing reports saying as much for months now. But according to a new source speaking to Us Weekly on Tuesday, Killa Trav isn’t planning to take a knee! At least… not in the near future.

Related: Watch Taylor Swift Expertly Handle A Wardrobe Malfunction During Stockholm Show!

Speaking to the mag, the source indicated that the 34-year-old NFL star has “no plans” to pop the question to the TTPD crooner. The source claimed:

“Travis has no plans on proposing to Taylor anytime soon. It’s not even on his radar.”

“Not even on his radar”?! Damn!! It’s certainly been on everyone else’s!

The insider explained Travis simply needs to give it some serious thought before going that far. Nothing wrong with taking your time on something as big as a marriage proposal. But “not even on his radar” at this point in their relationship?? Jeez. And especially after last week’s claims about a proposal possibly being imminent?? Really?! The source went on:

“Marriage is something he takes very seriously and not something he would ever just jump into without giving it some careful consideration.”

The Us source also added how Jason Kelce‘s little bro “cares very deeply” about the Look What You Made Me Do singer, but “he’s just not there yet.” Oof.

Everybody has a different timeline for this kind of stuff, obvi, but let’s be real! Travis and Taylor have been SUPER close ever since first taking their relationship public way back at the very end of last summer. And all indications since have been that it’s going great — and they’re totally head over heels for each other. Need we remind you of THAT Super Bowl kiss?? Plus, just in recent days alone, Taylor has (possibly) proven that her man simply can’t keep his hands off her!

Related: Billie Eilish Goes Full Taylor Swift! These Powerful Songs Are Totally About Her Ex!

They’re both 34, too. Not that age alone is a defining factor, of course! But, ya know, once most people start getting into their 30s and settle into a stable and healthy relationship, this is the kind of stuff they begin to think about. ESPECIALLY when it comes to dating someone as love-minded as the Teardrops On My Guitar singer! Just saying! Has Travis really not been giving a proposal “careful consideration” already?! Hmmm…

What do U think about this report, Perezcious readers?! We feel like we’ve just been doused with a bucket of cold water. LOLz! How about YOU??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]