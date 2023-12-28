Travis Kelce Planning Romantic & PRICEY European Vacation For Taylor Swift -- Including A $12,000/Night Suite!

Travis Kelce will stop at nothing to make Taylor Swift feel like the queen she is!

As the couple prepares to head into a busy 2024 with the Eras Tour taking the singer all around the globe, the Kansas City Chiefs star is planning to be right by her side for much of the traveling — and he’s doing it in style, too!

According to a source for The US Sun on Wednesday, the tight end has big plans for how he’s going to treat TayTay to some rest and relaxation during her days off on tour. He’s already booked several fancy AF hotels and restaurants! The tour will kick off again on February 7 in Tokyo, Japan and take her through Australia and Asia before reaching Europe in the spring. This is when the 34-year-old athlete plans to show his support, the insider revealed:

“He booked some very nice hotels suits and tables at great restaurants to take her on days off. […] He wants to take her on romantic getaways to have her relax and go discover those nice cities and European romantic places together.”

So nice!

First off, he has a four-date stay in Paris booked at the luxury Four Seasons George V, where the couple will enjoy their time in a deluxe suite worth around $6,300 a night. The hotel’s website describes the room as being full of fine art and classical decoi, giving “these suites the air of an elegant Parisian pied-à-terre, particularly with their garden and skyline views to enjoy from the terrace or balcony.” Sounds stunning!

After this, the duo will head to Italy for two days in Milan in July, where she will have a three-day break before and after. Here, the footballer has a stay at the Hotel Principe di Savoia for $6,200 a night a night. This three bedroom suite (which also includes a dining room, fireplaces, terrace, and a Pompeii-styled swimming pool) will also be their home base while they take a quick trip to Lake Como while in the area. Fancy!

After this, Travis dropped the most money yet on Hotel de Russie in Rome — where he has a room for… $12,000 a night! Holy s**t! Per the hotel’s website, the “exquisite Nijinsky Suite makes a statement as a grand Roman residence,” they added:

“Its composition of indoor and outdoor space mirrors Nijinsky’s elegance and symmetry of form. Italian antiques harmoniously blend with bespoke modern artworks. Vibrant red walls and terracotta cabochon flooring pay homage to Rome’s beating heart.”

Wowza! Kelce is also pouring money into adventures, the insider dished:

“He also booked tables and quick day trips to some food and wine tours, as he wants to take her to Italy’s rural side, and spend time with her in the most gorgeous vineyards and beautiful countryside spots.”

He really knows how to treat his girl! She’s going to be living her best life!

This isn’t the first time the New Heights podcaster has treated the Grammy winner, either. He’s already shown up to various concert dates, including overseas. But this sounds like the most elaborate travel plans yet! And this proves that they’re both in it for the long haul — ’cause this vacay isn’t for months! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

