Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Says She's DONE Dating Athletes!

Kayla Nicole is looking for a new type of man after her breakup with Travis Kelce.

On Thursday’s episode of the Behind The Likes podcast, the 32-year-old — who dated the Kansas City Chiefs star for five years on and off — said she’s done with dating sporty guys! Speaking to host Winter Blanco, she dished:

“I’ll never say never, but I fully, wholeheartedly believe that I am out of the athlete stage.”

Dang! Did that one bad breakup really ruin all athletes for her??

Related: Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Shooting His Shot With Travis’ Ex Kayla?!

The TV host said despite swearing off athletes, it doesn’t mean they’re done with her! She hinted at her Kelce relationship, saying:

“I do think that I am attracted to men in positions of power, and I also think that those types of men are attracted to me … I have a jersey on with someone’s name on the back.”

Does she still have her Kelce 87 jersey?! That would be surprising, all things considered…

But Kayla isn’t looking to jump back into a relationship with another NFL player! She said she’s been there, done that, and while “it was fun” while it lasted, she says:

“I’m good.”

It seems like she’s got her eyes on men in different “positions of power” these days — guys in the entertainment industry:

“I would love to date an executive of a record label or a movie producer so that we can go to the sporting events. Let date night be courtside at the Lakers game; that’s my kind of guy.”

Ch-ch-check out the full interview (below):

We hope she can meet her dream Mr. Hollywood soon!! It’s nice when everyone can find their person. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Kayla Nicole/Instagram/Kansas City Chiefs/YouTube]