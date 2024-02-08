Travis Kelce Stays Tight-Lipped About Taylor Swift Romance With Teammates, Kansas City Chiefs General Manager Says!

Even though everyone else talks constantly about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship, do not expect the topic to come up in the Kansas City Chiefs locker room — ever! Apparently, the 34-year-old tight end keeps his lips sealed about the romance around his teammates!

The Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach opened up to Fescoe in the Morning Show on Wednesday about how the team has been handling the relationship between Taylor and Travis. Believe it or not, he revealed that no one on the team would have known much about the New Heights podcast host dating the pop star if there wasn’t the internet. Why? It turns out Trav “doesn’t talk about” the relationship with his teammates! Veach said:

“If you didn’t go online, you would have no idea that he’s in a relationship with Taylor Swift. [Kelce] doesn’t talk about it, players don’t talk about it. You’d think you’d hear the songs at practice and all the guys getting on him, this and that, but there’s such a high amount of respect for each other in this locker room.”

When Taylor and Travis went public with their romance, there was, of course, some conversation about what was going on. It is bound to happen when you’re dating one of the biggest stars in the world. But after a few weeks, Veach insisted no one talked about it on the team. Instead, the Chiefs were focused on the sport. Veach added:

“Honestly, after the first week or two, it never gets brought up, it never gets mentioned. The only time that we realize it, is when we’re looking at our phones during the TV timeout and CBS is zooming in on Taylor, you’re reminded that they’re together. But Travis is a straight pro and the guys treat him like that.”

Wow!

We can imagine Travis appreciates his teammates not asking him a ton of questions about his relationship, especially when they are trying to gear up to score another Super Bowl win. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]