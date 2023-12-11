Taylor Swift Comforts Travis Kelce With PDA After Chiefs Loss! LOOK!

Taylor Swift is there for her man — for the highs AND the lows.

On Sunday, the fan favorite couple was spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium together after Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs’ 20-17 loss against the Buffalo Bills. Taylor was still in her cool black trench coat she was seen arriving at the game in, but she ditched the vintage Chiefs sweater. Instead, she sported a zippered top and a black leather skirt. Meanwhile, the tight end opted for a green, flannel, corduroy jacket, cozy beige pants, and a green beanie. But his most prominent accessory was the sad look on his face in the wake of his team’s loss. See (below):

Related: Kristin Cavallari Doubles Down On Controversial Hookup Advice!

Poor guy! But by the look of it, Taylor was there to comfort him. As you can see from the snaps, she was holding his hand and likely uplifting him with some kind words after the club’s difficult defeat.

This all comes after Tony Romo mistakenly referred to the Lover singer as Travis’ “wife” during the game… With whispers that he may use her birthday later this week as an “opportunity to propose,” maybe nerves got to him in the game!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Variety & KMBC 9/YouTube]