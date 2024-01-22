Travis Kelce's Priceless Reaction To His Brother Cheering Shirtless In VIP Box With Taylor Swift!

Travis Kelce couldn’t believe Jason Kelce‘s antics at Sunday night’s Kansas City Chiefs game!

While the tight end had no clue how much chaos his older brother was causing up in the VIP box with Taylor Swift and the rest of the family during the playoff game, he caught up with Westwood One Sports after his team pulled out a victory against the Buffalo Bills to discover what had happened!

When asked what he thought of Jason going shirtless during the game, he laughed:

“My brother was shirtless? No, that doesn’t surprise me one bit. I love that guy. And every time we’re not on the field together, we’re always rooting for each other.”

???????????????????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????? ????????????????????'???? ???????????????????????????? Travis Kelce didn't know his brother was … well… ???????????????????????????????????? celebrating one of his #ChiefsKingdom touchdowns.@AKinkhabwala shared the news and Travis loved it. Listen to the full interview here ⤵️: pic.twitter.com/yC9RznD3yr — Westwood One Sports (@westwood1sports) January 22, 2024

So sweet! After last night’s showing, we don’t doubt Jason really is his biggest supporter. We mean, look at how excited he got!!

Classic!

While he didn’t talk to media in a post-game Q&A, Trav had another classic response when sports radio host Josh Klingler asked him about the incident — while pointing out that not only did the Philadelphia Eagles player go shirtless, but he also jumped out of the suite and chugged a beer after the 34-year-old scored his first touchdown. Josh revealed on X (Twitter):

“Kelce declined talking after to the media, deferring until next week .. but I did ask him if he’d believe his brother shirtless jumped out of the suite and hammered a beer and then jumped back in the suite? He laughed and shook his head ‘we’re athletic man’ #ChiefsKingdom”

LOLz!

Can’t wait to hear what else they have to say about this game on their podcast! Reactions!? Sound OFF (below)!

