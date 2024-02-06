Travis Kelce Actually Responds To Rumor He'll Propose To Taylor Swift At Super Bowl!

Travis Kelce has heard about those Super Bowl proposal rumors — and he’s letting everyone know the truth about his plans!

You’ve probably seen the speculation — the Kansas City Chiefs star proposing to Taylor Swift is a matter of when and not if, if you listen to social media! There are tons of different theories going around, including locations and even engagement rings! The recent guesses, though, are that the NFL star could be planning to pop the question at the Super Bowl… if the Chiefs were to win. (With some conspiracy theorists saying it’s rigged for him just so the story can play out for Tay! LOLz!)

But don’t get your hopes up TOO high on that particular score, Swifties! In a press conference on Monday the 34-year-old was asked about the rumors — and actually responded! In a clip posted to (X) Twitter by sports media personality Arash Markazi, a journalist stepped up to speak with the tight end and asked the burning question:

“Is there going to be another ring for you besides the Super Bowl ring if you win on Sunday?”

To which Trav politely responded:

“I’m focused on getting this ring. That’s all my mind’s focused on right now.”

Well, that’s not a blatant “no” — but it’s also not looking too hopeful, either! Makes sense to us! Proposing is a huge decision that takes up a lot of bandwidth! Clearly the tight end has to keep his head in the game, not just to win but to avoid getting hurt!

Ch-ch-check out the clip (below):

Reporter:: Is there going to be another ring if you besides the Super Bowl ring if you win in Sunday? Travis Kelce: I’m focused on getting this ring avid that’s all my mind’s focused on. pic.twitter.com/wSbSpK4Olr — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 6, 2024

What a mature way to handle such a personal question on Trav’s part! We mean, he was there to talk about the big game — and he kept the focus right where it’s supposed to be… for now!

