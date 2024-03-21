Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Apparently Watch Love Is Blind -- And Chelsea Wishes They Didn't!

Apparently, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce love to watch trash reality television just like the rest of us!

While on a break from their busy careers, the pair reportedly have been spending some much-needed quality time together and “nesting” at home. And they’re doing what most normal couple would do! They are binge-watching some television and movies, specifically ones they’ve missed! One show the lovebirds have been obsessed with during their downtime? Season 6 of Love Is Blind!

During a new episode of the New Heights podcast this week, Travis revealed he has been watching the dating reality series. Despite calling LIB the “worst trash ever,” he wants his brother Jason Kelce to see it now, too! He begged:

“You gotta watch Love Is Blind, man. It’s worse than Catching Kelce, but it’s so f**king good.”

Jason wasn’t sold on it. However, the Kansas City Chiefs player refused to back down and insisted:

“Honestly, I just want you to watch the one girl and hear her.”

The girl in question? It was none other than Chelsea Blackwell! Travis went on to do an impression of the viral moment in which her former fiancé Jimmy Presnell told her he needed a “breather” from their relationship since she was being too “too clingy.” Scrunching his face and speaking in a high-pitched voice, he says:

“Do you think I’m clingy? I’m clingy? Really?”

Ha! See the podcast moment (below)!

@newheightshow Help Travis convince Jason to watch Love is Blind ♬ original sound – New Heights

Trav doesn’t mention Taylor watching the show with him, but we cannot imagine he would watch without her! However, Chelsea really wishes they would turn off Love Is Blind ASAP! Yep, she caught wind of the tight end’s comments about the show! And she’s feeling embarrassed AF right now. The Netflix personality posted a video on Instagram to talk about “the most mortifying news,” saying:

“I feel like I need to crawl under a rock at this point because Travis Kelce did an impersonation of me. And the only outlet that this man knows my name — not even knows my name, knows me — is from whining like a baby back bitch.”

Chelsea then asks Travis and Taylor to “stop” watching wherever they are at in the season:

“If you’re watching it with him, please stop.”

On the bright side? Tay and Trav know your name now! We would call that a big win! LOLz! Watch the video (below):

