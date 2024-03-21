Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Defends Posting On Instagram After Garrison's Death: 'I Have To Keep Working'

Christine Brown is coping with the tragic death of Garrison Brown in her own way.

Earlier this month, Janelle and Kody Brown’s 25-year-old son died by an apparent suicide. Since his passing, the family have been honoring him on social media — including Christine. The 51-year-old reality star also has continued to post social media content for work, including promoting her Airbnb property. However, this has faced a ton of criticism. Many commenters have been saying it is “too soon” for her to make normal content like that online.

Now, Christine has taken to Instagram to defend herself. Holding back tears, she explained in a video that “working” is the only way she knows how to navigate her grief at this time:

“It’s been two weeks since Garrison’s death. That’s never easier to say. I have to keep working, because it’s what I understand, it’s what I know. It’s what I know I need to do. For me, working means some of the time posting on social media. Those of you that have understood it’s just what I have to do to keep moving forward, thank you so much.”

The Sister Wives star went on to express that “it’s a terrible thing to lose your son,” but she needs to “keep moving forward” to try to grapple with the heartbreak:

“We’re going to miss him all the time, every single day for the rest of our lives, so we’ve got to keep moving forward ’cause otherwise, I would just want to stay in bed all day. For me, working means posting, and so I’m going to keep doing that because that’s what I understand. That’s what I know how to do. Thank you for understanding that. All of the love and support that we have received from people means so much. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Christine concluded the emotional video by reminding everyone to “start reaching out to people that you love and let them know,” no matter what:

“If you feel like calling somebody you’ve got to call them. Just reach out and continue doing it. Thank you so much.”

So sad. Watch the clip (below):

Everyone grieves differently. Some people need to stay busy and continue with their lives while processing a sudden death, and that is OK. What doesn’t help someone going through a tough time like this is leaving negative comments about posting content. It’s not cool at all! At the end of the day, she needs to do what is best for her after going through a painful loss like this. If that means posting on social media as she processes the grief, so be it!

