VPR Alum Kristen Doute Reveals She Had A Miscarriage... Weeks After Getting 'Happiest' Pregnancy News

Kristen Doute and her boyfriend Luke Broderick are going through such an unexpected heartbreak right now!

On Sunday’s episode of her podcast Sex, Love, and What Else Matters, the Vanderpump Rules alum opened up with fans about experiencing a devastating miscarriage mere weeks after learning she was pregnant. The 40-year-old reality star really got into the impact this has on a woman’s mental health, admitting:

“I only feel comfortable talking about this because I know so many friends of mine have gone through this. I know so many women have been through this. And it’s really f**king terrifying because you always think, ‘What’s wrong, what did I do wrong? Could I have done something different?’ And my doctor and my friends have told me, inside and out, up and down, there’s no cause. They don’t know why.”

According to the Bravolebrity, she developed a blighted ovum just 6 weeks into the pregnancy. This means the embryo hadn’t developed at all or didn’t fully develop making it an unviable pregnancy. Oof.

The couple, who have been dating publicly since last December, had only told a few people they were expecting, Kristen reflected:

“It was like the happiest time ever. And I was so scared I was like like, ‘Holy s**t Luke we got pregnant so fast, like are you okay with this?’ And he was so happy. And our families were so happy, and our friends that knew, were so happy.”

Her boyfriend added:

“It was fantastic to have all the support, and everyone be so happy. It sucks to be where we are right now, but we’ve got to try to focus on the positive side of things.”

That’s definitely easier said than done during a situation like this, but Kristen seems to agree. She chose to look on the bright side as well, explaining:

“The only silver lining, the fact that we’ve now been digesting this for the last four or five days, is that I know once Luke and I are past this, we can try again. And we were very lucky and very fortunate that we got pregnant so quickly. We were so so lucky, because it could have gone a different way for me at my age. I haven’t gone through IVF, I haven’t frozen my eggs, I haven’t done anything. I just think there’s something in God’s plan.”

Kourtney Kardashian would definitely agree with that! Kristen added:

“It was just a really unfortunate thing that happened to us. And I know that we can try fairly soon. And I think that we’re very hopeful to have a very healthy pregnancy the next time around.”

Addressing the quick turnaround from finding out to sharing it with the world, the clothing designer went on:

“We’re talking about this so f**king lightly right now, I feel like I’m really fresh out of feelings in the moment, because we’ve been dealing with this.”

For his part, Luke revealed why it is so important for the couple to be honest so soon after finding out about the miscarriage, sharing:

“It’s hard. And I genuinely can’t believe that we’re putting this out there, but I feel like for our listeners to understand mentally, to understand where we’re at, we have to kind of get this out there.”

Now, along with those in their inner circle who are supporting them, his priority is making sure his partner is okay:

“I just know that I have to be your rock here, and I want to. I want to be there with you, for you. And help get over this sad times, and get back to more happy times, because I know it won’t be that far off. It’s coming, we will accomplish it, and we’ll be an awesome, happy family some day.”

We are sending them both SO much love as they heal from this sad turn of events! They have certainly been experiencing a roller coaster of emotions the last few weeks.

[Image via Kristen Doute/Instagram]