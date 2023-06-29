Vanna White Reportedly Negotiating Half Of Pat Sajak's Wheel of Fortune Salary After 18 Years WITH NO RAISE!!

This is bound to get everyone’s blood boiling!!!

For those who haven’t heard, Pat Sajak announced earlier this month that he will be retiring from Wheel of Fortune after its forthcoming 41st season. It was later revealed that Ryan Seacrest would be taking over the position. He told fans about how he was “truly humbled” to be joining the show, writing:

“I can say, along with the rest of America that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.”

So with Pat retiring and Ryan taking over next year, all eyes have been on the longtime star of the show Vanna White. The 66-year-old has been co-hosting Wheel of Fortune since 1982. For forty-one years, she has remained a main fixture on the game show and doesn’t seem to be leaving anytime soon. The American Idol host indicated in his statement about the new job that she would be staying on as his co-host.

However, Ryan may have spoken too soon! Because Vanna now refuses to continue with the series – unless she starts earning at least half of what Pat was making! Over the weekend, a report from The Puck revealed that the hostess allegedly has not received a raise in 18 years (!!!) for her role on Wheel of Fortune. According to the outlet, she made $3 million a year while Pat earned roughly five times as much. The exact number will leave your jaws on the floor: TMZ reports he is receiving $15 million a year!

Sorry, WHAT?!!!

Puck noted that Vanna received some bonuses over the years but that’s still nothing in comparison to Pat’s annual salary! These two are the leads of the show. In fact, they’re introduced on Wheel of Fortune as, “Here are the stars of our show, Pat Sajak and Vanna White.” So they’re considered equals when the cameras are rolling but not when it comes time to issuing their paychecks. What a raw deal! The fact that Vanna is making significantly less than her male counterpart and has not received a single raise in nearly two decades when she is the face of the show is terrible.

But Vanna has had enough of the unfair treatment! Puck reported that she recently hired an “aggressive new lawyer” to help her fight for a pay raise when her deal ends at the end of the 2023-2024 season. Negotiations have already begun – though it doesn’t sound to be going well!

TMZ reported on Thursday that the television personality is threatening to quit the show if she doesn’t start earning at least half of what Pat is making soon. A source close to Vanna said:

“After 41 years as a model employee and more the face of that show than him [Pat], asking for 50% of what he makes seems like a no-brainer.”

However, Sony allegedly isn’t willing to give her what she wants right now. One insider said that negotiations have been “very difficult.” Seriously? It should not be this hard for Sony to give Vanna more money. As TMZ noted, Vanna and her attorney, Bryan Freedman, aren’t even asking to close the pay gap between the co-hosts and also give her $15 million each year! She’s negotiating for HALF that amount after not receiving a raise in 18 years! Her demands are not ridiculous. And let’s be real, she should be earning more than what she’s even asking to begin with. So what gives, Sony?!

Although Vanna wants to stay on Wheel of Fortune, there’s a strong chance she’ll walk out the door if she does not receive “a minimum of what is fair.” But she doesn’t seem to be giving up the battle! A source noted that Vanna believes this issue is way bigger than her, saying:

“She feels like it’s a statement for all women.”

Hopefully, Sony gets on board because it is time for Vanna to get the raise she rightfully deserves after all these years! And we would hate to see her go if the negotiations don’t turn out in her favor. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

