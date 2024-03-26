Kim Kardashian Wanted Kids With Odell Beckham Jr. Before Split -- To Compete With Kanye & Bianca??

Kim Kardashian was thinking about having kids with Odell Beckham Jr. right up until they abruptly split a few days ago… per a new report. But… really?!

If you didn’t hear, the SKIMS mogul and the NFL superstar reportedly just called it quits. Their breakup was first reported on Sunday, and if true it means Kim’s relationship with the football wide receiver — which she never even went public with — was clearly never going to be a long-term thing. We have heard the Kardashians star is really looking for love. We guess with OBJ, she just didn’t find it?

But instead of letting this ill-fated relationship fade, there’s one more bombshell: the possibility of having a kid was supposedly on the table before this duo called off their romance. And so, we say again: REALLY?!

A day before the breakup news hit the airwaves, Life & Style published quotes from an insider who claimed future family planning was allegedly in motion for the SKKN By Kim exec and the Baltimore Ravens wideout. Of course, Kim already shares four kids — North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4 — with ex-husband Kanye West. And Odell has a 2-year-old son, Zydn, with his ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood. But the 43-year-old reality TV star supposedly wants to add more little ones to her brood!! The mag’s source claimed:

“Now that the cat’s out of the bag and they’re going more public with the relationship and things are feeling solid, Kim’s starting to plan a future with him.”

Again, a little more than 24 hours after this quote was published, the relationship ended. So womp womp to that source. But regardless, that outlet’s insider was SUPER adamant Kim loved “the idea” of having a baby with the gridiron great. Noting OBJ’s superior genetics, the mole said:

“She wants another child and she loves the idea of having a baby with Odell — he has such great genetics and she can’t help imagining how beautiful their baby would be.”

That part is true! Odell is fine AF! LOLz! And his genetics are obviously good enough to make him one of the best wide receivers of his generation, so no disagreement there. But was Kimmykakes really interested in his DNA? In that way, we mean? The source went on to make it sound like Kim was the driver behind the potential pregnancy, having “plenty of frozen eggs” at her disposal. It came down to her convincing Beckham to budge, they claimed:

“She has plenty of frozen eggs so it’s really just a matter of talking Odell into this plan, even if that means making it worth his while financially!”

Hmmm…

Again, we’re a little skeptical. Kim is nothing if not meticulous about her life — business, family, relationships, everything. Would she really push so hard and so fast to have a baby with Odell after just a few months of dating?!?! Well, if this L&S insider is to be believed, they claimed the motivation came about because of Ye’s apparent future goal of having a baby with his wife Bianca Censori:

“Kim doesn’t want to scare Odell off, but she’d love to get this in motion because she wants to beat Bianca and Kanye to the punch!”

Whoa!!! Wouldn’t that be an interesting competing dynamic?! After all, Kim did just seem to channel some serious Bianca vibes right after her Odell split. So perhaps Censori is occupying her mind more than she cares to let on?? But again, we’re a little skeptical about these claims. That they came a day before Kim and Odell split up certainly doesn’t lend legitimacy to them.

Unless… what if Kim’s kid hope and Odell potentially not feeling the same push was the reason for the split?? Hmmm!! Still, it feels sus to us. We heard these same rumors about her and Pete Davidson, after all, and we all know how that turned out!

What say U, Perezcious readers?? Do U buy this assertion that Kim was considering OBJ as a potential baby daddy before their ‘ship crashed and burned?! Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below)!

