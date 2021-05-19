Chris Rock Gave John Mulaney Some Interesting Divorce Advice!

Chris Rock is using his painful divorce experience to help John Mulaney!

As we reported, the Big Mouth star recently filed for divorce from his wife of six years, artist Annamarie Tendler, after he spent a 60-day stint in rehab for alcohol and drug abuse. Since their split, it appears the former Saturday Night Live writer has been spending some time with another celeb — and we’re not talking about his rumored new squeeze, Olivia Munn!

On Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show, Rock opened up to Jimmy Fallon about hanging out with Mulaney in the wake of his divorce filing, and shared some unexpected, yet mildly hilarious legal advice he gave to the 38-year-old star.

Related: What John Has Said About Annamarie Over The Years

The 56-year-old comedian said:

“Mulaney’s getting divorced. This is how bad… this is how much money I lost in my divorce. I recommended my ex-wife’s divorce lawyer. I was like, ‘You should get this guy. He’ll get you your money. This guy is good.’ I walked out with nothing… You think I’m joking. I really did.”

Ha!

Hilariously, that’s also a storyline on Pamela Adlon‘s FX series, Better Things!

Ch-ch-check out the clip (below) for more.

This isn’t the first time Rock has gotten candid about his 2016 divorce from Malaak Compton Rock, to whom he was married for 20 years. In 2017, the Grown Ups actor confessed during his stand up shows that he cheated on his then-wife, telling the crowd:

“I was a piece of s**t.”

Rock has also made it clear the institution of marriage wasn’t for him, telling Rolling Stone at the time:

“Would I ever get married again? Not if it would cure AIDS.”

Noted!

Naturally, John hasn’t said too much about his divorce just yet — but we do know he’s trying to keep a low profile while the dust settles. Confirming that the couple had indeed split, a rep for the Sack Lunch Bunch star told Page Six earlier this month:

“John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work.”

Meanwhile, his soon-to-be-ex offered a more emotional statement on the news, telling the outlet:

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

As fans know, the actor checked himself into rehab in December 2020, months after he reportedly attempted to seek treatment in September before relapsing again after hosting SNL in October. While it’s all very sad, John has a devoted circle of friends to help him through this tough time — and now we know Chris has his legal affairs pretty much covered! Hopefully Annamarie has a strong support system, too!

[Image via Avalon/WENN]