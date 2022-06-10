Two Workers Rescued After Falling Into Chocolate Tank At M&M Factory!

First responders rushed to a Mars factory that makes M&M candies in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania on Thursday after two workers reportedly got stuck in a chocolate tank!!

Employees called 911 after two of their own were unable to get out of the chocolate vessel. It’s unclear whether there was chocolate in the tank at the time; early reports claimed the sweet stuff was up to the workers’ waists, but later indications seemed to walk back that possibility, per Fox 29 Philadelphia.

Related: Minnesota Couple Killed By Falling Tree In Freak Accident While Camping

Regardless, fire crews rushed to the scene in Elizabethtown and eventually had to cut a hole in the tank to perform the rescue. The first worker was freed at 3:10 p.m. local time, while the second was successfully removed about 15 minutes later. Both victims were taken to the hospital for observation, though their conditions were unknown as of Thursday night.

Now, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.

A Mars brand spokesperson told local media outlets that the company, which makes M&M candies and Dove chocolates at that specific location, was “extremely grateful for the quick work of the first responders.”

Here is more on the sticky situation, from Fox 29 Philadelphia (below):

Wow.

Truly a very 2022 story indeed…

[Image via Fox 29 Philadelphia/YouTube/M&M’s Chocolate/YouTube]