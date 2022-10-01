Yolanda Hadid Jokes She’s The ‘Worst Mom Ever’ In Response To Criticisms Over Her Parenting Skills

Yolanda Hadid does not seem too worried about everyone’s criticisms of her parenting skills.

As you may know, social media has not been afraid to call out the 58-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum for her problematic treatment of her daughters Gigi and Bella Hadid over the years. In fact, a TikTok user even slammed the mom in July for encouraging her two children to follow restrictive diets in order to lose weight for the sake of their modeling careers. The fan claimed in the video, which has 6 million views:

“[She] made sure they never ate anything too calorie-dense, not even cake on their birthday.”

To prove their point, the social media user cut to a clip from RHOBH in which Yolanda told Gigi to “eat a couple of almonds” and “chew them really well” after the supermodel said she was feeling “really weak” when she only had “half an almond.” In another moment from the Bravo series the reality star told Gigi:

“It’s hard to not eat any sugar, and it’s hard to have to eat salad every day.”

However, Yolanda seemed to brush off the criticisms! In a TikTok video set to Rosalía‘s song Bizcochito, she seemingly responded to the hate by showing herself roaming around her house while snacking on a giant bowl full of almonds. And the kicker? She simply captioned the clip:

“#worstmomever #almonds.”

While many people called the video “iconic” in the comments section, others did not find it too funny given the problematic nature of her previous actions. See the reactions to the video below:

“No cuz if my mom made a tiktok joking abt the comments that are the blueprint to my eating disorder brain i would literally wreak havoc” “It would be funny if it wasn’t true :/” “That’s too many almonds” “I don’t know how to feel about this” “This is so fucked up lol I can’t believe she thought it was okay to post this” “Still toxic” “Ok this is kind of iconic though” “Best marketing/social media/pr team in the game” “The clap back no one expected”

Earlier this year, Bella actually opened up about struggling with an eating disorder when she was in high school but claimed it started after being prescribed Adderall as a teenager. She said to Vogue:

“I was on this calorie-counting app, which was like the devil to me. I’d pack my little lunch with my three raspberries, my celery stick. I was just trying, I realize now, to feel in control of myself when I felt so out of control of everything else. I can barely look in the mirror to this day because of that period in my life.”

Reactions to Yolanda’s clip, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

